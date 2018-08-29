Familiar faces shine on Summit Mountain Challenge’s rugged Breckenridge-to-Frisco MTB dash
August 29, 2018
2018 Summit Mountain Challenge
Race No. 6: Peaks Time Trial
Age-group division winner
Name time
Junior girls 10 & under
Maddie Haser 23:08
Junior boys 10 & under
Will Young 17:04
Junior girls 11-12
Merrick Neerhof 19:24
Junior boys 11-12
William Bentley 16:54
Junior girls 13-15
Samanth Hessel 41:27.3
Junior boys 13-15
Nico Konecny 33:03.6
Junior girls 16-18
Tai-Lee Smith 37:23.7
Junior boys 16-18
Finn Remias 32:48.1
Beginner men
David Schramm 38:23.7
Sport women
Courtney Shelden 38:57.8
Open women 45+
Elizabeth Winfield 38:08.3
Open Men 60+
Russell Asleson 37:10.8
Sport men 19-34
Greg Sagan 31:19.9
Sport men 35-49
Joel White 34:06.8
Sport men 50+
Scott Giffin 40:41.1
Clydesdale
Brent Mueller 38:18.7
Expert + singlespeed women
Kristin Schwark 35:29
Singlespeed men
Kristofer Carlsted 32:10
Expert men 50+
Thane Wright 32:31.3
Expert men 40-49
Ricard Calmet 29:05.8
Expert men 19-39
Jarad Christianson 29:35
Pro-open men
Leland Turner 28:16.8
With his win at last week's Summit Mountain Challenge Peaks Time Trial event, Team Breck and Summit Endurance Academy mountain biker Finn Remias extended his series points lead over his fellow friends and teammates heading into next month's final race, the Fall Classic.
Remias won the junior boys 16-18 division at the Aug. 22 Peaks Time Trial mountain bike event with a time of 32 minutes and 49.1 seconds, just under a minute faster than Avalanche Sports rider Steven Jardim (33:47.5).
Remias' win in the 12-rider age-group division increased his point total for the 2018 Summit Mountain Challenge summer series to 470 through six of seven races. Heading into the Sept. 9 Fall Classic finale, Remias ranks 40 points ahead of Wilderness Sports and Summit Endurance Academy rider Ryan Adis.
All riders aged 13-and-older took to the rugged 7.34-mile Peaks Trail course, which required riders to scale 829 total feet of elevation gain between Breckenridge and Frisco. Riders, in a departure from the norm for the Summit Mountain Challenge, raced against the clock, as the Peaks Trail Time Trial annually sends racers off at 30 second intervals.
The fastest overall time on the course was achieved by pro-open, men's age-group divisional champion Leland Turner (28:16.8). Turner edged Breckenridge local Taylor Shelden by fewer than 18 seconds. For the full summer series, Dominic Baker leads the pro-open men division with 455 points. Baker completed the time trial in third place (28:52) to contribute 80 points to his summer-long cause.
The fastest female time on the course on Aug. 22 came from the sole rider in the expert and singlespeed women division, Kristin Schwarck of Breck Bike Guides (35:29). For the summer series, Schwarck has amassed 450 total points, which leads the age-group division.
Summit County youth mountain biker Tai-Lee Smith also showed out on the Peaks Trail course, winning the junior girls 16-18 division with a time of 37:23.7. It was also the second-fastest female time on the day. For the full summer series, Smith ranks 40 points behind Summit Nordic and Summit Endurance Academy athlete Opal Koning, 440-400.
Those competitors 12 years or younger competed on the much-shorter Frisco Nordic Center course. And it was a pair of Summit Nordic Ski Club and Summit Endurance Academy youngsters, William Bentley and Merrick Neerhof, who won the boys and girls 11-12 age-group races respectively to increase their summer series point totals. Bentley enters September's Fall Classic race with 500 total points thanks in part to the 100 he earned for finishing the Aug. 22 time trial in first place for his division (16:54). Neerhof won the girls 11-12 divisional race with a time of 19:24. The win also earned her 100 points, which increased her division-leading total for the summer series to 490 points, 40 ahead of her fellow Summit Endurance Academy teammate Viola Koning.
The Summit Mountain Challenge Series will conclude on Sept. 9 with the 30-mile and 21-mile races that comprise the Fall Classic, a storied grassroots mountain bike event that began way back in 1984.
