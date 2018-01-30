Fatten up: Colorado Cup in Leadville adds 5K fat tire bike race, events set for Feb. 10

For the first time this year a fat tire bike race will join the Colorado Cup snowshoe races at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville.

The first ever Colorado Cup 5K Fat Tire Bike Race will kick off the annual event at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. The 5K bike race will follow the same course as the event's annual 5K and 10K snowshoe races.

Event organizer Darren Brungardt, the faculty sponsor for the Colorado Mountain College Running Club, said the fat tire bike race was added because of demand.

"Students, faculty and staff on our Leadville campus asked me to include a fat tire race, so we did it," Brungardt said. "Fat biking is a major outdoor activity in Leadville, and our campus has some of the best trails for it in the state, if not the world."

Brungardt added that event organizers anticipate 50 to 70 snowshoers and fat bikers will take part.

This year's course will begin with a downhill start, as the first half-mile is all downhill. That'll be followed by an uphill climb for the next 1.2 miles, and then over the final 1.5 miles there is a mix of speedy downhills and non-technical uphills.

The snowshoe races will follow the fat tire bike race, with the 200-meter snowshoe dash at 9:05 a.m. followed by the 800-meter snowshoe run at 9:45 a.m., the 400-meter snowshoe dash at 10:10 a.m., and the 5K and 10K snowshoe runs at 10:30 a.m. The event's 200, 400 and 800-meter medley relays will then take place at the conclusion of the 5K and 10K.

The top five high school male and female snowshoers will receive an award for the 5K. The top male and female high school teams in the 5K snowshoe race will also receive an award.

The top three male and female winners in the 10K will receive an award as will the overall male and female winners in the sprint races.

The cost for adult racers is $20 while kids and students can enter for $10. An additional charge of $10 will be added for day-of-registers. Racers can register online at RunningGuru.com.

Crescent Moon Snowshoes of Boulder will also provide a limited amount of snowshoes to borrow for the race, though quantities are limited.

Last year's 5K champion, Jared Leblow of Grand Junction, ran the course in 23:06 while the 10K champion, Bryan Kerl of Leadville, completed the course in 52:36.