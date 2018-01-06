First-place Steamboat finds 4 third period goals to down Breck Bolts 6-3 on Friday

Four third-period goals over the game's final 15 minutes sent the Breckenridge Bolts from a narrow final frame lead to a blowout loss in a Friday night back-and-forth matchup versus the first-place Steamboat Wranglers.

The third-place Bolts led the home contest against the top team in the Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League 3-2 following a late Gavyn Entzminger power play goal, assisted by Kody Goodwin and Luke Marsh.

Breckenridge (7-12-0-2) held that lead for a more than 10-minute stretch bridging the second and third periods before Steamboat's Grant Longtin tied the game with 14:03 remaining in the game.

Just 43 seconds later, Cooper Davis scored to give the Wranglers (18-6-0-0) their first lead since early in the first period. The Wranglers further pulled away from the Bolts thanks to a pair of Quinny Baker even strength goals with 7:48 remaining and with just 25 seconds remaining in the game to take the 6-3 win.

The Bolts managed eight power plays to the Wranglers' five, and scored on two of those sessions with an extra man. Breckenridge also was able to get off double-digit shots in an even offensive effort throughout — 11 shots in the first period compared to the Wranglers' nine, and 10 each in the second and third periods. But the Wranglers found their offense in the second period, managing 20 shots in the second period and another wave of 23 in the third period to finish the game with a 52-31 edge.

Breckenridge netminder Declan Rooney faced a barrage of shots on goal through the contest, making saves on 46 of 51 shots and relenting five goals. Rooney's .902 save percentage on Friday was consistent with his season average of .904 while his goaltending partner Douglas Wakelyn ranks second in the league with .917.

The Bolts and Wranglers were scheduled to finish their two-game set at Stephen C. West Arena Saturday at 7:30 p.m.