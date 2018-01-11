Five Americans advance into ski slopestyle finals, led by Devin Logan and William Borm

The two frontrunners for the U.S. women's Olympic ski slopestyle team held their own on Thursday, advancing past the qualifiers and into Saturday's U.S. Grand Prix finals.

Devin Logan, the reigning Olympic silver medalist, was fourth in her heat with a score of 77.33 to make the eight-skier final. Maggie Voisin, another 2014 Olympian — she didn't compete in Sochi because of injury — was third in the second heat with a score of 89.66.

Not making finals for the U.S. were Darian Stevens, who is third in line for an Olympic team spot, and Taylor Lundquist, who is fourth in line.

Joining Logan in the finals out of Heat 1 are France's Tess Ledeux (89.66), Switzerland's Giulia Tanno (85.66) and Great Britain's Isabel Atkin (79.33). Joining Voisin in the finals fro Heat 2 are Norway's Johanne Killi (90.66), Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin (90) and Canada's Kim Lamarre (88.66).

Canada's Dara Howell, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, did not complete either of her runs to miss finals.

Three Americans make men's ski slopestyle finals

Recommended Stories For You

Led by William Borm, the U.S. will send three skiers into Saturday's slopestyle finals. Those three, which includes McRae Williams and Quinn Wolfermann, are somewhat of a surprise considering Williams, at No. 7, was the highest-ranked U.S. skier in terms of making the Olympic team after the lone qualifying event.

Frontrunners Nick Goepper and Alex Hall both landed solid runs, but couldn't make it out of competitive heats. American Gus Kenworthy, a 2014 Olympian, finished in the middle of the pack with a top run of 67.

The remainder of the men's ski slopestyle finals will include: Norway's Oystein Braaten, Switzerland's Jonas Hunziker, Finland's Joona Kangas, Canada's Teal Harle, Sweden's Jesper Tjader, Norway's Ferdinand Dahl, Japans's Taisei Yamamoto, France's Antoine Adelisse, Great Britain's James Woods, Switzerland's Andri Ragettli, Switzerland's Fabian Boesch, Sweden's Oscar Wester, and Canada's Alex Bellemare.

Saturday's freeski slopestyle finals are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. for both men and women.

acolbert@aspentimes.com