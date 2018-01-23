Four of a kind: At final Rando skimo race of season, Hagen makes it four victories in five races

Eva Hagen coasted to the finish line at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's patrol headquarters in 50 minutes and 51 seconds Tuesday morning, more than 10 minutes ahead of her nearest competition as the Summit County local finished off the Rise and Shine Rando Ski Mountaineering season with four victories in the final five races.

Hagen finished the course in a faster time than all but nine of the 46 male competitors, as it was first-time male champion Logan Gareydenus who finished the course in 45 minutes and 5 seconds.

Gareydenus edged second-place finisher Jason Kilcoyne, who completed the course in 45:44, while Michael Hagen took third-place with a time of 46 minutes flat.

Eva Hagen was one of three female racers who took to Tuesday's course, with Ella Green skiing to second place with a time of 1:01:11 while Madeline McKeever finished in third place with a time of 1:03:47.

On the season, Hagen won four of the five timed Rando races, her only loss coming at the fourth race of the season on Dec. 19, when she finished in second place a minute-and-a-half behind first-time racer Martina Valmassol in a 14-women field.

Gareydenus ascended to the top spot Tuesday at his first Rando race of the season as reigning men's champion and three-time winner Rory Kelly did not partake Tuesday.

Recommended Stories For You

Tuesday's course incorporated 2,225 feet of total elevation gain and a first-time boot-pack between the intermediate Jamie's Face and Gentry trails. Tuesday's course also featured skiers skinning up the beginner Sundance trail to the Black Mountain Lodge. The course then forced racers to traverse up and across the mountain to the top of the Pallavicini Lift where they transitioned to skate-ski to the top of the intermediate West Wall trail before then descending to meet up with the intermediate Dercum's Gulch trail to traverse back over to the bottom of the Lenawee Mountain Lift.

The second part of the race course then required competitors to transition back to skins to climb through the steep boot-pack between Jamie's Face and Gentry. The remainder of the race featured skiers transitioning back to skis to contour through the King Cornice zone of the ski area to attain the ridgeline, where they then climbed the intermediate Cornice Run trail to the inside finish inside the ski area's patrol headquarters.