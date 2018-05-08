Four Summit locals receive Vonn Foundation scholarships; Silverthorne to host May 23 gravel cycling book talk

Four Summit County locals have been selected by the Lindsey Vonn Foundation to receive scholarships to pursue their own respective passions.

Sisters Opal and Viola Koning of Breckenridge were two of the 18 total scholarship recipients who, in total, will receive awards of more than $40,000. Opal will use her scholarship to pursue Nordic skiing and soccer while Viola will use hers to pursue mountain biking.

A third Breckenridge youth, Faith McMahon, will use her scholarship to pursue dance while Dillon resident Abigail Schierholz will use her scholarship for alpine skiing.

The four Summit County locals and the other 14 recipients were personally selected by Vonn and her Vail-based foundation to split $44,411 to help pursue educational, leadership and athletic endeavors.

The Konings, McMahon and Schierholz were selected from a group of applicants aged 11-18. As part of the application process, applicants were encouraged to showcase their ability to overcome obstacles, discover grit and pursue a passion that will help them achieve their goals.

"We were thrilled with the quality and variety of applications we received this round," said Laura Kildow, executive director for the Lindsey Vonn Foundation. "While alpine skiing is Lindsey's greatest passion, she wants to support the dreams of the next generation, whether they take place on the mountain, in the classroom or elsewhere in the world. We look forward to following each young winner on her journey and cannot wait to see what the future holds for them."

Recommended Stories For You

According to the foundation, the funds can be applied to enrichment activities of any kind, including camps, prep-classes and clubs that help children engage in their passion. All applicants applied for scholarship amounts ranging from $100 to $5,000.

Other scholarship recipients will pursue dance, a study-abroad trip, rodeo, test preparation, a leadership conference, soccer, legend-car racing, volleyball, ice skating and a STEM camp.

The Vonn Foundation scholarship recipients were notified on Friday, May 4 via a video message from Vonn, who shared her excitement for their pursuits and encouraged each winner to keep working hard and reaching for her goals.

Lindsey Vonn Foundation Scholarships are awarded twice each year, in spring and fall, and winners must participate in an enrichment activity within six months of receipt of the scholarship. In order to apply for a scholarship, applicants must follow the application guidelines once they select a tier dollar amount. Applicants can re-apply once a year, but only receive the scholarship three times total from the age of 11 to 18.

For more information and to fill out the online application on the Foundation's website, visit https://www.lindseyvonn foundation.org/scholarships/.

olympic cycling mechanic to host silverthorne gravel cycling talk

The town of Silverthorne will host a gravel cycling and book talk event at the town's pavilion on May 23 at 7 p.m.

The book talk and signing will be hosted by Nick Legan. The Longmont-based Legan is the author of "Gravel Cycling: The Complete Guide to Gravel Racing and Adventure Bikepacking," and co-founded The Service Course, a service-only shop in Boulder that caters to both cycling pros and enthusiasts who share a passion for cycling. Legan has also worked as a professional cycling team mechanic for seven years, on all three Grand Tours, at multiple world championships and he was also the head mechanic at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.