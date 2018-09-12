Freshmen shine for Summit Tigers mountain bike team at Steamboat race

The Summit Tigers high school mountain bike squad followed up their success from the season-opening Frisco Bay Invitational with three top-10 finishes at this past weekend's second race of the season, the Showdown in The Boat in Steamboat Springs.

The Showdown in the Boat course took place at the base of Howelsen Hill and Emerald Mountain in Steamboat Springs. The first lap for each race required riders to traverse 5.8 miles and 750 feet of elevation gain, with subsequent laps covering 5.4 miles and 720 feet of elevation gain.

Freshmen Victoria Uglyar, Samantha Hessel and Marin Ward placed second, sixth and seventh, respectively, in the two-lap freshman girls race. Uglyar's time of one hour, nine minutes and 53.19 seconds earned her that second-place finish behind race winner Keira Bond of Fairview (1:08:58.88).

For the season, Uglyar and Bond are tied for the North Division freshman girls series lead with 990 points apiece after two races. Of the 53 racers in the freshman girls racing division, Summit is the only team with three girls in the top 10. Ward is in sixth place with 889 points and Hessel is in eighth place with 876 points. At Sunday's Showdown In The Boat, Hessell and Ward crossed the finish line back-to-back with times of 1:12:57.25 and 1:12:58.18, respectively.

Summit's other top-10 finishers on Sunday included a pair of fourth-place finishes from varsity rider Tai-Lee Smith and junior varsity cyclist Lasse Konecny. On the three-lap course, Smith rode to a time of 1:29:57.09, more than four minutes off the pace of race winner Ada Urist of Fairview (1:25:31.05). For the season series, junior Urist leads with 1,140 points while the sophomore Tai-Lee Smith sits in fourth place with 1,094 points.

Tai-Lee Smith is joined in the season-long top 10 by her sister Jazlyn Smith. Senior Jazlyn ranks in eighth place after two races in the varsity girls North Division with 1,026 points. Together, these sisters rank as the top-two teammates thus far in the race series. The Tigers also placed junior Opal Koning (12th, 1:36:58.28) into the top-half of the 28-rider varsity girls race.

In the three-lap junior varsity boys race, Summit freshman Konecny rode to fourth place of the 148 riders who finished the course. The finish for Konecny in Steamboat was an improvement over his ninth-place finish at the Frisco Bay Invitational on the town's Peninsula Trail system. His time of 1:22:19.65 in Steamboat included a final lap time of 28:01 that was four seconds faster than his second-lap time. Konecny narrowly missed a top-three finish, riding just eight-hundredths of a second behind Garrett Meifert of Rocky Mountain. Steamboat's Cam Owens won the race with a time of 1:19:32.90 while the overall series' points leader, Connor Logan of Golden, finished in second place (1:21:35.38). Logan earned 530 points at the season's first two races to accrue 1,060 points, 16 ahead of Owens and 74 ahead of Konecny.

For the season, Summit also has a top-10 boys JV rider in junior Finn Remias (901 points), followed closely by junior Max Bonenberger (11th place, 885 points). At Sunday's race in Steamboat, Bonenberger took 11th place (1:28:13.55) while Remias finished in 18th place (1:30:12.16). Senior Ryan Adis and sophomore Caleb White also showed out for the Tigers on Sunday, finishing in 26th- and 38th-places respectively. For the season, Adis and White rank 24th and 41st respectively in the North Division JV boys series.

In the two-lap JV girls race, Summit's top finisher was junior Aislinn Wehrman (21st, 1:19:47.21), who was competing in her first race of the season.

Overall, the Tigers finished in fourth place of the six teams in Division 1 for the North Division. The Tigers earned a total of 6,682 points via their top-15 riders more than 500 points ahead of host Steamboat. Boulder won the divisional race with 7,796 points, followed by Fairview (7,128) and Golden (6,740).

Summit's point total of 13,323 also ranks the Tigers in fourth place in their division for the season, behind Boulder (15,520), Fairview (14,355) and Golden (13,960).

Thirty riders raced for Summit on Sunday, including one South Park High School sophomore and two students from The Peak School. Three riders competed for Summit in the sophomore boys division.

The team will next compete at the third race of the season, the Granby Ranch Roundup on Sept. 23.