Frisco’s kids’ trail run series kicks off Tuesday, returns July 10, 24, August 7

This summer, the town of Frisco is offering parents who serve as race volunteers free entry for one child to the Mountain Goat Kids' Trail Running Series, which kicked-off on Tuesday.

The condition is that those parents must volunteer by the Monday before the Tuesday races, which also take place on July 10, July 24 and August 7.

The series, in its fourth summer, will offer different race distances and courses for each age group. The age groups include one-half and one-mile courses for "Mini Goats," which is the group suggested for children 4-years-old and younger.

There will also be the "Junior Goats" age group, which will consist of 1.5-mile to 2-mile race courses suggested for children between the ages of 5 and 8. And then there is the "Senior Goats" race division, which will run full 5K courses and is suggest for children between the ages of 9 and 13.

However, if a child would like to run a longer or shorter distance than those listed for their age category, they may do so and are encouraged to choose the distance that they would prefer to run.

And as a fun run, there will be no timing or awards for this summer's series and parents are also welcome to accompany their children by running with them on whichever race course they choose.

"This series is really about embracing summer on the Frisco Peninsula's beautiful trails and encouraging kids to celebrate their accomplishments by running and finishing what might be their first trail race," said Linsey Joyce, the town's recreation programs manager. "We make sure there are lots of marshals on the course encouraging kids and allowing them to safely run a race on their own, but parents are invited to run for free with their kids, if they would like. It's a great evening for families."

Registration fees for each event include race entry, finisher gift and a slice of pizza. After the race, families are also encouraged to hang out and enjoy the free activities at the Frisco Adventure Park. Those activities will include corn hole, coloring and access to the Frisco Bike Park and the Peak One Disc Golf Course, though children need to bring their own bikes and golf discs.

All races start at 5:45 p.m., departng the Frisco Day Lodge at 616 Recreation Way.

The cost to register is is $15 for participants to register who do so by 9 a.m. on race day. The cost increases to $20 afterward and in-person registration is open each raceday between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. inside the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge.

Children may also register for the whole series for $45 and receive a Mountain Goat Kids' commemorative gift. And parents who race for free are required to complete a waiver before racing.

To pre-register or for more information, go to FriscoRecreation.com or call 970-668-2558. And to volunteer for upcoming races, contact Linsey Joyce at (970) 668-9133 or at LinseyJ@TownofFrisco.com.