Glendale Raptors play first-ever Major League Rugby match Saturday; Full season schedule

Looking for a chance to cheer on a hometown kid as part of a start-up professional sports league?

Frisco native Connor Cook, 27, is part of the Glendale Raptors professional rugby team, a greater-Denver founding-member franchise for Major League Rugby.

On Saturday, the Raptors will kick off the first games in Major League Rugby history, versus Austin Elite Rugby.

"We've become more resilient during a long, successful preseason," Raptors head coach David Williams said. "But real tests are the in-season games. We want to start strong and show our confidence in front of our home crowd."

The upstart league has partnered with CBS Sports Network, which will broadcast the game of the week, including Saturday's contest, while AT&T Sports and Cox Communications will broadcast non-game of the week matches.

Kicking off on Saturday at Infinity Park, the inaugural season of Major League Rugby will run 10 weeks, with semifinals June 30 and a championship match July 7.

Recommended Stories For You

"Two years ago we were all dreaming about this," said Austin Elite Rugby general manager Thierry Daupin, "and now we're excited to be playing in the MLR season opener against Glendale."

Season and single-game tickets are available for purchase online at GlendaleRaptors.com, and can also be purchased at Infinity Park starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Glendale Raptors season schedule

(All home games at Infinity Park in Glendale)

Saturday, April 21 — vs. Austin Elite, 3 p.m. MST

Saturday, April 28 — at Seattle Seawolves, 8:30 p.m. MST

Saturday, May 5 — at Utah Warriors, 1:30 p.m. MST

Sunday, May 13 — vs. San Diego Legion, 6 p.m. MST

Sunday, June 3 — at NOLA Gold, 2 p.m. MST

Friday, June 8 — vs. Houston SaberCats, 7 p.m. MST

Saturday, June 16 — vs. Seattle Seawolves, 7 p.m. MST

Saturrday, June 23 — at San Diego Legion, 8 p.m. MST