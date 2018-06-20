Gold medalist Red Gerard nominated for ‘Best Male Olympian’ ESPY award, voting open online

Four months after his scintillating Olympic gold medal slopestyle run, Silverthorne teen snowboarding sensation Red Gerard is still receiving plaudits for his performance at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that the soon-to-be 18-year-old Gerard is nominated for the "Best Male Olympian" ESPY award.

Gerard was nominated along with his fellow American gold medalists, including halfpipe snowboarding legend Shaun White and two-time Olympic freeski halfpipe gold medalist David Wise.

Voting for all ESPY awards is now open at ESPYS.com and will remain open through the ESPN live broadcast of the show on Wednesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. MST. The show will be hosted by Danica Patrick and will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Gerard rose to sudden stardom internationally back in February when he became the first Olympic gold medalist for the United States at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games. Gerard won the gold by piecing together a creative and nearly-flawless run through Bokwang Phoenix Park's video game-like slopestyle course, defeating silver medalist Max Parrot and bronze medalist Mark McMorris, both of Canada. And Gerard's gold medal-winning run through the course came on his third and final attempt after failing to register a strong run on his first two attempts down the course. Gerard scored a 87.16 on that final run, which was cemented with four rotations on his final jump — a triple cork 1440.

More than two months later, in late April, Gerard — along with his fellow Silverthorne snowboarders in 2018 FIS World Cup snowboard slopestle champion Chris Corning, 2018 Olympic big air silver medalist Kyle Mack and 2018 Paralympian Jimmy Sides — were honored with a celebratory Olympic parade in Silverthorne.

Recommended Stories For You

Other winter action sports athletes nominated for ESPYS include Californian 17-year-old Chloe Kim. The teen snowboard phenom and 2018 Olympic halfpipe gold medalist was nominated for Best Female Athlete, Best Female Olympian and Best Female Action Sports Athlete ESPYS.

Jamie Anderson, the 2018 gold medalist for female snowboard slopestyle, was also nominated for Best Female Olympian and Best Female Action Sport Athlete.

And in the Best Male Action Sport Athlete category, along with Wise, other winter action sports nominees include Norwegian slopestyle and big air snowboarder Marcus Kleveland and Swedish slopestyle and big air freeskier Henrik Harlaut.