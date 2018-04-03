Heroes’ hello: Olympic medalists Mack, Gold, Paralympic medalist Minor meet, greet youth athletes at Copper

On Sunday at the United States Ski and Snowboard Association's Junior Nationals at Copper Mountain Resort, youngsters from across the country got the chance to meet eight of their newfound Olympic and Paralympic snowboard heroes.

Seated at the front of a packed Bighorn B conference room of youth athletes, coaches and parents were the assembled Olympians and Paralympians from across the High Country, including local Summit County-based athletes and Pyeongchang Winter Olympic medalists in snowboard big air silver medalist Kyle Mack, snowboard halfpipe bronze medalist Arielle Gold and Paralympic gold and bronze medalist Mike Minor.

The assembled group passed the microphone to share their stories of how they went from USASA beginnings to Olympic glory, but more importantly to make sure the young athletes are having fun no matter what level they're competing at.

The young USASA athletes were then able to take pictures with the Olympians and Paralympians, who brought their Olympic and Paralympic gold, silver and bronze medals with them to the event.

Joining the Michigan native and Silverthorne resident Mack, the Breckenridge resident Gold and the Frisco resident Minor at the event were: 2018 Paralympic gold and silver medalist Evan Strong, 2018 snowboard cross Olympians Mick Deirdorff and Meghan Tierney, 2018 snowboard halfpipe Olympian Jake Pates and 2018 parallel giant slalom Olympian Mike Trapp.

Copper Mountain is in its 11th year hosting the national championship event, which began on Saturday, March 31, and runs through Wednesday, April 11.

Snowboard competitions — in the disciplines of halfpipe, slopestyle, snowboard cross and parallel giant slalom — began March 31 and are scheduled through this Thursday.

Freestyle skiing events — in the disciplines of halfpipe, slopestyle and ski cross — will begin Friday and conclude on April 11.