How to watch Chris Corning, Kyle Mack at this weekend’s X Games Norway

Winter may be finished here in Summit County, but thanks to the construction of a massive big air jump in Norway, two Silverthorne shredders will compete for international glory once again on Saturday.

2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic big air silver medalist Kyle Mack and 2018 FIS snowboard World Cup champion Chris Corning — both Silverthorne residents — will drop in Saturday for the 2018 X Games Norway big air competition.

Those here on the homefront in Summit County can watch their hometown heroes compete in Saturday's big air event via live streams on the X Games Facebook, YouTube and Twitter (Twitter.com/XGames) pages.

Mack, 20, and Corning, 18, are scheduled to drop in along with the world's best at 7 a.m. local mountain time for Saturday's snowboard big air elimination round.

It'll be broadcast on Facebook at: Facebook.com/XGames/videos/10155528338331964/

And it'll be broadcast on YouTube at: Youtube.com/watch?v=wbHluqDBW1I&feature=youtu.be

Then, if either or both qualify, the final round is scheduled for later Saturday, as the finals for men's and women's ski and snowboard big air will be broadcast via a live stream between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. local mountain time.

To watch the final via Facebook, go to Facebook.com/XGames/videos/10155528351706964/

And to watch the final via YouTube, go to Youtube.com/watch?v=nTO5vJV00ag&feature=youtu.be

Then over the next two weekends, ABC's online live stream — at ABC.go.com/watch-live — will air a "World of X Games: Best of Norway 2018" recap series. The first part will run Saturday, May 26, from 1–3 p.m. MST, and the second part will air on Saturday, June 2, from 12:30–3:30 p.m MST.

Though their fellow Silverthorne shredder and 2018 Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard won't compete, Corning and Mack will compete against some of the world's best. The list includes Norwegian homecountry heroes and event favorites Marcus Kleveland and Mons Roisland. The defending 2017 X Games Norway snowboard big air gold and silver medalists Mark McMorris and Max Parrot of Canada are also scheduled to compete, as is their fellow countryman and 2018 Olympic big air gold medalist Sebastien Toutant.

Other competitors include Japanese stars Yuki Kadono and Takeru Otsuka, Finland's Sven Thorgren and Roope Tonteri, Belgium's Sebbe De Buck and a trio of final Norwegian homecountry competitors: Mons Roisland, Markus Olimstad and Emil Ulsetten.

At January's X Games Aspen snowboard big air competition at Buttermilk Mountain, Corning finished in a tie for fourth-place with McMorris behind the gold medalist Parrot, the silver medalist Kleveland and the bronze medalist Kadono. Mack did not take part.

To access information and links to watch other live streams from this weekend's X Games Norway competitions visit XGames.espn.com/xgames/norway/article/23503300/x-games-norway-2018-how-watch