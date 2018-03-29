IOC chief visits North Korea after its participation in Olympics
March 29, 2018
PYONGYANG, North Korea — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has arrived in North Korea for a three-day stay.
Bach was met at Pyongyang's international airport by North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk and Jang Ung, the country's Olympic committee member.
Bach did not take questions at the airport. His visit comes after the IOC played a key role in allowing North Korea to participate in last month's Pyeongchang Olympic Games in South Korea.
IOC details no-cost bid plan for Youth Olympics in Africa
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC has detailed how it is trying to persuade African countries to host the 2022 Youth Olympics with a no-cost bidding process.
The International Olympic Committee said Thursday it will "assume more responsibility and work" on behalf of potential candidates before it picks a host in October.
Recommended Stories For You
Bidding should be "at no cost for interested/candidate parties, which are free to interrupt their participation and withdraw from the process at any time," the Olympic body said.
The IOC set a target last month for the 2022 Youth Summer Games to be the first Olympics hosted in Africa.
Amid worldwide concerns over the cost of Olympic bidding and hosting, the IOC wants a "simpler, shorter and cheaper" process.
The IOC has eased the cost burden on bidders by removing the need to produce a candidate file or prepare and make a formal on-stage presentation to IOC voters.
African Olympic officials who meet an April 13 deadline will be visited by Olympic officials in May. The IOC said it will pay for a feasibility study on hosting and gauge "motivation of the local authorities."
The IOC also wants Youth Olympic events to move out of stadiums and create a festival experience in parks, streets and city squares. Potential hosts can also suggest sports from recognized non-Olympic bodies to include on the program.
—The Associated Press
Trending In: Sports
- Improvement to Copper Mountain Resort chairlifts raises concerns on environmental impact
- LaRochelles of Breckenridge win ‘Grand Reverse’ ski-mo race; Summit locals Anderson, Brede podium at Pan-Am Championships in Canada
- ‘It’s just been fun to be the underdog’: Sierra Anderson of Breckenridge reflects on what it took to win 3 major ski-mo races in 2 weeks
- The Outsider: Is Gaper Day at A-Basin on the decline?
- Summit High girls roundup March 22-29
Trending Sitewide
- Skier fatality at Breckenridge Ski Resort
- Summit County man sentenced to 16 years to life for sexual assault
- Vail police find woman in Dumpster with her wrists zip-tied, injured but alive
- Summit County commissioners ban short-term rentals in the backcountry, citing safety concerns
- Keystone groping trial ends in acquittal, but defendant will serve probation for drug charge