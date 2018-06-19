Keystone Resort opens 24 trails for top-to-bottom downhill mountain biking on Dercum

Keystone Resort's bike park has opened all but four of its 28 mountain biking trails for the summer season, as top-to-bottom access is now available on the resort's main hill, Dercum Mountain.

The resort's bike park also plans to open its second lift for the summer, the Summit Express lift, on Friday. The lift will then remain open each day of the summer from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., while mountain biking access via the River Run Gondola will be open the same times daily through the rest of summer except Thursday through Saturday, when the gondola remains open an extra two hours each evening, through 7 p.m.

The following green mountain biking trails at the Keystone Bike Park were open as of Tuesday afternoon: Beans for Breakfast, Bluegrass, Girls Scouts, Let It Ride, Celtic Way, Sleepy Hollow, Ride On and Suz's Cruise. As for blue intermediate runs, Boy Scouts, Eye of the Tiger, Logger's Way, Mosquito Coast and River Run Trail are all open.

Open black, or advanced, trails include: Holy Driver, Holy Roller, Money, Punk Rock, TNT and Wild Thing. Open double-black diamond, or expert, terrain include: Even Flow, Helter Skelter, Jam Rock Milky Way and Sanitarium.

The four trails that are closed are the advanced trails Cowboy Up, Motorhead, Paid In Full and the double-black diamond trail High Speed Dirt.

Bike and full downhill gear rentals are available at Keystone Sports locations in the resort's River Run Village, and Bike Park Season Passes may be purchased at the resort or at KeystoneResort.com.

Keystone's Bike Academy Dirt Camp will return next Monday and run from June 25 through June 29. The five-day mountain bike camp is for kids between the ages of 9 and 13 and is led by professional coaches, with a focus on developing downhill-mountain biking skills necessary to tackle terrain found at the Keystone Bike Park. For more information and to register, you can go to KeystoneResort.com.

The resort's weekly "Women Trail Blazers" group mountain biking ride also returns this year. The women's-only clinics will be offered each Saturday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with the exception of July 7 due to Big Mountain Enduro. The goal of the program is to help women riders progress at their own pace in a pressure-free environment. The program is led weekly by a professional female coach and each session includes a bike haul pass, bike rental and protective gear.

The resort's Thursday Night Downhill Dash mountain biking event also returns this year for five different dates. The downhill series kicked-off last Thursday at the top of Bluegrass and finished at the bottom of Sleepy Hollow and will take place next on June 28.

The Downhill Dash, which is designed to bring together bike enthusiasts for a friendly, supportive and entertaining ride, will be held on differing beginner and intermediate trails throughout the summer and is open to riders of all levels. Races are timed, giving riders the opportunity to track progress throughout the summer and engage in friendly competition among fellow participants.

Downhill Dashes through the rest of summer will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., on June 28, July 12, July 26 and Aug. 9.