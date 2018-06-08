Keystone Resort re-opens lifts for summer mountain biking, snowtubing, other activities

Keystone Resort reopened its lifts for summer on Friday. And while its Vail Resorts sister property Breckenridge Ski Resort will offer challenge courses and zip lines this summer, Keystone will have a bike park and snow tubing, among other on-mountain activities.

Both the mountain bike park and Keystone's mountaintop snow tubing opened for the summer season on Friday. The bike park will be open daily through Sept. 3, offering 34 lift-serviced singletrack mountain biking trails with terrain for riders of all ability levels.

And on select Thursday nights through the summer, Keystone will host a free downhill event aimed at bringing bike enthusiasts together for a friendly competitive ride.

Then on every Saturday morning through the summer, Keystone will host "Women Trail Blazers," a group ride dedicated to women that is led by a professional female coach. Its focus is to bring the female riding community together while also allowing progression in a pressure-free environment. Bike and full downhill gear rentals are available through the summer at Keystone Sports locations in the resort's River Run Village, and Bike Park Season Passes may be purchased now by visiting KeystoneResort.com.

Summer snowtubing also opened Friday and will be offered daily at the Adventure Point tubing hill at 11,640-feet of elevation atop Dercum Mountain. Scenic lift rides, mountaintop meals and kid-friendly events, like face painting and mountaintop history walks, also highlighted Friday's opening day activities for summer.

As for the rest of June, the Keystone Bacon & Bourbon Festival will return for its eight year on June 23 and 24. The weekend features more than 3,000 pounds of bacon with specialty bacon dishes, a bacon eating contest, Colorado distilled bourbon and whiskey tastings and free live music.

Then from June 29 through July 4, Keystone will debut its new "Stars and Guitars" Kidtopia summer event. It will feature live mountaintop music, specialized Kidtopia events, a fireworks display in honor of Independence Day and lodging discounts of up to 30 percent. The event is highlighted with a mid-day mountaintop concert and picnic on July 1 featuring The Okee Dokee Brothers.

And from June 8 through Sept. 1, Keystone's Kidtopia will also offer family nature hikes, river science outings, and hands-on environment-based learning that connects families to the natural surroundings of the resort.

Also new this summer on select weekends from June through August will be a "brunch experience" at Keystone's Alpenglow Stube. It begins with two gondola rides to the top of Keystone's North Peak at 11,444-feet and is complete with a complimentary mimosa, a chilled buffet and brunch-inspired entrée choices. The experience also includes an elevated dessert buffet.

As for the resort's "Gondola Gazing" scenic lift rides to the top of Dercum Mountain, they'll begin daily at 10 a.m.