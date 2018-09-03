Lakewood’s Herman wins Grand Traverse MTB; Gunnison’s Smith completes GT Triple Crown

Lakewood's Thomas Herman won Sunday's Grand Traverse mountain bike race, a 41.2-mile ride from Aspen to Crested Butte that features more than 7,600 feet of climbing.

Herman, who also won the Audi Power of Four mountain bike race in Aspen earlier this summer, finished the GT course in 4 hours, 13 minutes, 38.51 seconds. Taking second was Cameron Brenneman in 4:21:23.12 and third went to Mike McAuley in 4:30:37.02.

Gunnison's Cam Smith finished fifth in the mountain bike race to secure the overall Grand Traverse Triple Crown title, which goes to the person with the best combined time from all three races. Alongside Carbondale's Sean Van Horn, Smith won the winter's ski mountaineering race before edging Van Horn in Saturday's trail run, which went from Crested Butte to Aspen.

Durango's Trish Thomas won the women's mountain bike race on Sunday with a time of 5:54:42.23, good for 23rd overall. In second was Alisha Johansson in 6:02:59.65 and third was Ashlie Angel in 6:08:43.61. Winning the women's Triple Crown title was Frisco's Jill Seager, who was fourth among women in Sunday's mountain bike race in 6:17:36.20.

For complete results from both of the weekend's races, go to Rocky Mountain Timing.