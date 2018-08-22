Leadville 200: O’Briens of Breckenridge tackle Leadville 100 run week after finishing Leadville 100 MTB

You think 100 miles at Leadville is impressive? Try 200.

On Saturday, Michael and Tracy O'Brien of Breckenridge completed the 100-mile Leadville Trail 100 Run course as the top two local Summit County finishers. Each of their individual accomplishments came a week after both Michael, 35, and Tracy, 31, completed the Leadville 100 mountain bike race.

In terms of combined time over the eight-day stretch during which they twice raced in Leadville, Michael spent more than 33 hours on the Leadville 100 mountain bike and run courses while Tracy totaled more than 40 hours on the trails.

At Saturday's 100-mile run, Michael O'Brien completed the course in 23 hours, 14 minutes and 22 seconds, a showing good enough for 48th-place overall and eighth in his age-group division. Tracy O'Brien completed the course in 215th place of all runners, strong enough for fourth-place in her age-group division at a time of 28:44:10.

Saturday's Leadville 100 out-and-back run course required competitors to depart in the dark of night at 4 a.m. from downtown Leadville before heading up to Sugarloaf Pass at 11,071-feet. Runners then dropped down before ascending again on the slopes of the state's highest point, Mount Elbert, creeping back up above 10,500 feet 35 miles into the race.

After dropping down to almost 9,000 feet at Twin Lakes, runners climbed again to the Hope Pass aid station at over 12,000 feet and the 43-mile mark. Runners then continued on to the turnaround point at the Winfield Aid Station at 50 miles and 10,200 feet before taking on the same exact route in reverse to the start/finish line at Leadville's 6th street and Harrison Avenue intersection.

Recommended Stories For You

The week prior at the Leadville 100 mountain bike event, Michael O'Brien finished in 480th-place overall and 17th in his age-group division with a time of 9:58:11 while Tracy O'Brien finished in 1008th-place overall and seventh in her age-group division, with a time of 11:38:51. The O'Briens were the only Summit County locals to take on both events in subsequent weekends.