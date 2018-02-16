Listen: Art Burrows takes you on an alpine ski tour of the mysterious Gore Range

During his early spring alpine ski tour across Summit County's majestic Gore Range, Art Burrows and his ski mountaineering companions encountered some adventurous locals, a pack that had just survived a cold and snowy Rocky Mountain winter.

"We worked our way up to the Dora Plateau," Burrows recalled, "at just about 13,000 feet up there. We skied right up to a large herd of mountain goats who were very curious and interested in getting minerals we might be leaving there.

"That was our first night."

LISTEN: Art Burrows tells his tale of taking an alpine ski tour through the heart of Summit County’s mighty Gore Range

Recently, Burrows, a Roaring Fork Valley resident known for exploring a broad range of ski mountaineering geography and famous ski routes, sat down with the Summit Daily to chat about his Gore Range alpine touring experience. It came a dozen years ago, as he and a couple of buddies entered the remote wilderness for three nights and four days of skiing.

The group cut northwest to southeast across the Gore Range, encountering beautifully memorable moments along the way at locations such as Lower Cataract Lake, the Dora Plateau and around Mount Powell.

Recommended Stories For You

In the Summit Daily's conversation with Burrows, which you can listen to via the audio player above, we pick Burrows' brain about what kind of gear, food and resources it took for him and his friend's to complete the trip. Also, we ask him about what kind of gear he'd recommend for a similar trip 12 years later, after the advent of much lighter alpine touring equipment.

Burrows also shares what he might do differently if he were to go again, and what he thinks an alpine tour of the range might be like in deep winter rather than later into spring, like his trip in 2006.

Over the course of the conversation, our Caroline Lewis — who thru-hiked the range last summer — asks Burrows about how similar and different backcountry experiences are in the Gore Range in the winter compared to summer.

"It's an incredibly rugged valley in there," Burrows said. "And the topography in there is just spectacular."

That and much more in the half-hour conversation above.