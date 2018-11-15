Longtime Summit High friends Resignolo, Markel sign to compete at colleges thousands of miles apart

Longtime friends Noelle Resignolo and Maddy Markel shared their signing day moment together on Thursday, even though they'll be 4,000 miles apart in college.

At the library at Summit High School, Nordic skiing and running star Resignolo and lacrosse star Markel were joined by their friends, family and coaches as they celebrated officially signing their letters of intent.

Resignolo will be Nordic skiing and running at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks while Markel will be staying much closer to home, playing lacrosse at Regis University in Denver.

"Maddy and I have been friends for a long time," Resignolo said. "We've definitely put in the work over the years, starting as a freshman and working to the top and just kind of developing over the years."

Though the two have never competed on any high school teams together, their athletic journeys have had parallel success. Resignolo earned several elite skiing and running accolades while Markel grew to become a lacrosse team leader and captain for a young group last season.

Resignolo decided on Fairbanks despite the fact that she had never been to Alaska until she and a fellow recruit flew to the Final Frontier this autumn. Summit Nordic Ski Club coaches Olof and Whitney Hedberg recommended the school. From there, Resignolo took the initiative to email the coaches at Fairbanks, and the connection blossomed.

Recommended Stories For You

Once Resignolo touched down in Alaska, with a view of Denali on the horizon, Resignolo knew this was the one out of the six schools she considered.

"It seemed like a better environment and a better adventure than any of the other colleges I saw," Resignolo said. "I am super fortunate to go to Alaska, though, because it's the people I wanted to be with — the mountains, the atmosphere of the team."

Like Resignolo, Markel also initially considered a handful of schools on the East Coast before she decided the move wasn't for her. She connected with the coaches at Regis via her club lacrosse coaches.

Then, during a tournament in Durango last year, Markel discovered the Regis team was staying at the same hotel. Her communication with Regis grew enough to convince the lacrosse star to stay close to home.

"I like the mountains in Colorado and then once I started communicating with Regis and when I went on my visit and everything I fell in love with the school," the lacrosse midfielder said. "I just thought it was the perfect fit for me."