Loveland Ski Area opts for lottery in sale of Lift 1 chairs

With the close of Loveland Ski Area's 2018 season Sunday came an end of an era. The aging Lift 1 will be replaced next season with a high-speed detachable quad for the 2018-19 season.

But for those longing for a piece of departing history, the ski area is offering season-pass holders the opportunity to purchase one of the old chairs.

Lift 1 was a three-person lift that serviced intermediate, advanced and double-black diamond terrain.

"There's a lot to look forward to at Loveland," said Loveland chief operating officer Rob Goodell. "This summer we will install our first high-speed lift to replace our workhorse, Lift 1. It will be a high-speed quad from Leitner-Poma and the new lift will cut the ride time from around eight minutes to just under three minutes."

Loveland says due to high demand and limited quantity, the chairs will be sold via a lottery only open to 2017-18 and 2018-19 season-pass holders. 2018-19 season passes are still available at: SkiLoveland.com/tickets-passes/season-passes/.

Registration to enter the lottery opened Monday and will be open through Sunday, May 20, and winners will be notified the week of May 21.

The chairs cost $350 and the ski area said cash and credit cards will be accepted at time of pick-up, where all sales are final. The ski area is also limiting submissions to one entry per pass. Multiple season passes per household are allowed, though there can only be one winner per household.

The ski area also added any winners must have the means and equipment to transport their chairs, as the ski area will not provide any tie-downs, straps or assistance. Chair dimensions, the ski area said, will be announced soon. The chairs will also be sold in a random number order as the ski area won't take specific requests.