Loveland Ski Club sends 3 U-16 skiers to nationals in Washington state

More than half of Loveland Ski Club's female academy athletes will get the chance to race against the rest of the nation's best U-16 Alpine skiers at the U-16 national championships in Washington state.

Loveland Ski Club's Dasha Romanov, Kendahl Roufa and Julia Wordley will all represent the club at the Mission Ridge Ski Area in Wenatchee, Washington.

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard National Championships for skiers under 16-years-of-age are scheduled for March 31 through April 4 at Mission Ridge and will feature super-G, giant slalom, slalom and dual disciplines.

The three athletes qualified thanks to their performance at the Rocky Mountain Central Division Championships at Winter Park. In total, Loveland Ski Club athletes reached the podium across three disciplines, while the club registered top-10 finishes across all five disciplines: downhill, super-G, alpine combined, giant slalom and slalom.

Romanov finished in the top five in four different events at the qualifiers at Winter Park, including second place finishes in the downhill, giant slalom and slalom. Romanov also took fifth place in the super-G and the alpine combined.

It was in the downhill where Wordley gave Loveland Ski Club another second place finish, as teammate Kendahl Roufa finished in 26th place as well. Wordley also posted impressive finishes in the super-G (sixth, right behind Romanov), in the alpine combined (14th), and in the giant slalom (19th).

The third junior nationals qualifier Roufa put forth her best performance in the giant slalom, where she finished eighth. She also posted top-12 finishes in the super-G (12th) and in the alpine combined (10th).