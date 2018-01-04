Lovin’ Loveland: On familiar territory, Romanov wins SYNC Cup Giant Slalom Ski Up

On her home course, Dasha Romanov raced to the ladies overall and 16-and-under titles at the SYNC Cup Giant Slalom Ski Up at Loveland Ski Area on Thursday.

A member of Loveland Ski Club, Romanov completed her first and second runs with a combined time of 1:36.29. That was 1.36 seconds faster than Aspen Valley Ski Club's Stella Johansson (1:37.65), while Katie Bervy of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail took third with a combined time of 1:39.56.

Tianna Bruce of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail took 12th place overall with a time of 1:42.54, though she was the top finisher for the under-14 division. Bruce was joined in the top three by her Ski and Snowboard Club Vail teammates Zoie Palmer and Kjersti Moritz.

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail also took the title in the men's competition, as Sebastian Kohlhofer was one of two 14-and-under division skiers to top the overall standings. Kohlhofer pieced together a first run of 49.93 and 48.54 for a combined time of 1:38.47 to edge Nicko Palamaras of Breckenridge's Quantum Sports International by a half second (1:38.97).

Tucker Sheldrake (1:39.29) took third overall and first in the 16-and-under competition, besting Ski and Snowboard Club Vail's Sven Barr by 0.19 seconds. Barr's combined score of 1:39.48 was good enough for second in the 16-and-under competition while he was joined in the top three by James Lahrman of Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club (1:39.98).

Ski and Snowbaord Club Vail's Nick Kirkwood finished in ninth overall with a combined time of 1:40.41, which was good enough for third place in the 14-and-under division.

Thursday's women's competition consisted of a course featuring a 715-foot descent and 33 turning gates, beginning at 11,440-feet on the Twist/Switchback course within Loveland Basin. The men's competition was at the same location, though it featured two more turning gates. Ninety-eight of 130 men finished their two runs Thursday while 104 of 110 women finished both runs.