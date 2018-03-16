Minor’s gold: Frisco resident Mike Minor wins Paralympic snowboard gold in banked slalom; Purdy rallies for bronze

What a week it’s been at the Paralympics for Frisco resident Mike Minor.

Earlier this week, Minor was momentarily devastated after a semifinal wreck in his Paralympic division’s snowboard cross race.

“I was lying upside-down staring at the stadium from turn 10,” Minor said earlier this week. “My helmet smashed, goggle lenses nowhere to be found. Tears filled my eyes as I tried to gather myself and things on the hill.”

Just a few days later, not only is Minor a bronze medalist, but he’s a gold medalist as well.

Minor recovered to win a snowboard cross bronze medal earlier in the week — flipping with joy en route to the finish line. And on Friday in South Korea, Minor sped through the pressure-packed run of his life to win a para-snowboard banked slalom gold medal in the upper limb division.

The Pennsylvania native Minor won the gold medal on his third and final run, crossing the finish line with a time of 50.77. It was more than a second faster than Austrian Patrick Mayrhofer’s time of 51.96 that led after the second of the three runs. Mayrhofer’s third run time ended up more than a half second behind Minor’s mark.

Minor, who was born missing his right forearm, was also in command of the competition after the first round of runs, posting a time of 53.29 out of the gate. That was the fastest of anyone in the competition until Mayrhofer and Minor’s good friend, Simon Patmore of Australia, bested it on run 2. Mayrhofer ended up with the silver medal, Patmore the bronze.

Before the banked slalom event, Minor compared the competition to his other passion: skateboarding. The Paralympian compares the sport, with its distinct snow-covered banked course, to a combination of skateboarding and surfing with a little bit of the elements of slalom skiing also mixed in.

Mike Minor, you legend 🤘🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yB2SBxdOoX — Kirstie Ennis (@KirstieEnnis) March 12, 2018

A former Leadville resident of four ears before he moved to Frisco this past yer, Minor helped to build the Huck Finn skatepark in Leadville, welding the same rails he’s since shredded on.

“Colorado has some of the best skate parks I’ve ever been able to ride,” Minor said.

Purdy wins banked slalom bronze

The United States’ Brenna Huckaby won gold again while her teammate and Minor’s fellow Summit County resident Amy Purdy took a silver of her own in the banked slalom.

Huckaby and Purdy competed in the debut Women’s Banked Slalom – Lower Limb 1 event at a Paralympics. Huckaby won her second goal of these games by posting a second run time of 56.17 seconds. The time down the course was nearly four seconds better than any other competitor entering the third and final round, though the time of 56.53 by French silver medalist Cecile Hernandez nearly bested Huckaby in the end.

BRONZE for @AmyPurdyGurl!! 🥉 She is bringing 🏡 her second medal of the 2018 #WinterParalympics! pic.twitter.com/vuNUnclX0A — U.S. Paralympics (@USParalympics) March 16, 2018

The Silverthorne resident Purdy posted her best time of 1:05.40 on her third and final run, an improvement from her first two runs that bumped her up and over her U.S. teammate Nicole Roundy for the bronze medal by just over a half-second.

