NASCAR legend Kyle Petty’s ‘Ride Across America’ to pit-stop in Buena Vista on Monday

25th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Day 1, Friday, May 3 – Seattle, Washington to Ontario, Oregon Day 2, Saturday, May 4 – Ontario, Oregon to Orem-Provo, Utah Day 3, Sunday, May 5 – Orem-Provo, Utah to Glenwood Springs, Colorado Day 4, Monday, May 6 – Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Santa Fe, New Mexico Day 5, Tuesday, May 7 – Santa Fe, New Mexico to Childress, Texas Day 6, Wednesday, May 8 – Childress, Texas to Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana Day 7, Thursday, May 9 – Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana to Pensacola Beach, Florida Day 8, Friday, May 10 – Pensacola Beach, Florida to Tampa, Florida Day 9, Saturday, May 11 – Tampa, Florida to Key Largo, Florida

Former NASCAR driver and NBC Sports racing analyst Kyle Petty, along with his group of 250 motorcycle participants, will roll through Buena Vista on Monday as part of Petty’s annual charity “Ride Across America.”

Monday will be the ride’s fourth day as part of a nine-day cross-country trip, which begins in Seattle, Washington, today and is scheduled to finish in Key Largo, Florida, on Saturday, May 11. Monday’s Day 4 itinerary has the group slated to ride from Glenwood Springs and through the Rocky Mountains to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Specific to Monday’s ride through the Rockies, event spokeswoman Ginny Talley on Thursday said the ride will be making the pit stop in Buena Vista around 10:30 a.m. After quickly fueling up, Talley said the ride will then descend on McPhelemy Park at the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Main Street. Talley said Petty’s charity ride group, which will feature numerous sports celebrities, will remain at the park for up to an hour and a half, during which fans can seek out photographs and autographs with Petty and the other celebrities. Hats and T-shirts will be available for purchase and attendees are encouraged to donate to the ride’s charitable cause.

On this year’s milestone 25th-anniversary route, Petty will lead the group of 250, including more than 30 new riders, through a total of 11 states. The nearly 3,700-mile trip will raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction, a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

“This year’s route is special because we’re bringing back a few of our favorite ride stops from past years, like Glenwood Springs, Santa Fe and Childress,” Petty said. “But we’re also adding in a bunch of new places that our riders will love. “I may be biased, but I believe this year’s ride will be the best ever. We’ve gone north to south and west to east, but never corner to corner. Seattle to the Keys is a bucket list ride and I can’t wait to knock it off my list and help our riders do the same.”

Celebrities participating in this year’s ride include: NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty — Kyle Petty’s father; NASCAR legends Harry Gant, Hershel McGriff and Donnie Allison; current NASCAR driver David Ragan, former Formula 1, Champ Car and NASCAR driver Max Papis; former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl champion George Rogers; and NBC Sports NASCAR personalities Krista Voda, Rutledge Wood and Rick Allen.

Over the event’s history, Petty has helped more than 8,000 children attend Victory Junction at no cost to their families. Last year alone, the ride raised $1.3 million and sent 100 children to camp. Victory Junction has served as the ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of Petty’s late son, Adam.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the ride started,” Petty said. “What started as just a few friends riding motorcycles to race tracks around the country has turned into something so much bigger than I could’ve ever imagined. Because of our sponsors, fans and the people who participate in this ride, whether they’re veteran participants or first-timers, so many deserving kids get to have the time of their life at Victory Junction each year.”

Over his 31-year stock car racing career, Petty competed in 829 NASCAR Cup Series events, including eight victories, 173 top-10s and eight pole positions.