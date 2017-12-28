New chair opens up some Peak 10 terrain for holiday skiers at Breckenridge

Holiday season skiers and snowboarders at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday were treated to turns under bluebird skies via the new six-passenger Falcon SuperChair.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the new lift more efficiently transported skiers to newly opened terrain at the top of Breckenridge's Peak 10. Skiers were able to access the main advanced run that descends beneath the Falcon SuperChair, Crystal, while they were also able to access a portion of the advanced Centennial run. With the opening, skiers now have access to more than 1,200 acres of Breckenridge's 2,908 acres of terrain across Peaks 7, 8, 9 and 10. Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo said Thursday that after Breckenridge received more than 2 feet of natural snow in the past week, snowmaking efforts continue, focused on opening the T-Bar later this week, followed by Peak 6 in the near future.