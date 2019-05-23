New nationwide ‘ninja’ contest to come to Woodward Copper WreckTangle obstacle course June 14

A youngster traverses the Woodward WreckTangle obstacle course last summer at Copper Mountain Resort.

Courtesy Taylor Prather, Copper Mountain Resort

Woodward Copper this summer will take part in Woodward’s inaugural nationwide “World’s Fastest Ninja” competition. The competition at Copper Mountain Resort happens on Woodward’s WreckTangle obstacle course, which is located at the resort through the summer season.

The Woodward Copper WreckTangle course opens on June 14. The competition will take place at Woodward Copper as well as at seven other locations throughout the U.S.

To take part in the competition, WreckTangle participants at sites such as Copper will download the WreckTangle app on their mobile phones. With a WreckTangle purchase and a radio-frequency identification wristband, participants are automatically qualified and eligible to participate in the competition.

Using the free app, participants’ times are tracked and ranked on a leaderboard within the app. The app uses a cloud-based timing and video system paired with the wristband worn by participants, one that measures individual progression and tracks timing and top performers across all of the U.S. Using the app, participants can view and share videos of their WreckTangle runs on social media. The competition begins May 24 and goes through Oct. 31. The World’s Fastest Ninjas will be crowned on Nov. 1. Winners will be crowned by age category, the fastest at each WreckTangle location and fastest overall man and woman.

This year’s WreckTangle course will include the following new features:

• Licorice Bridge: Three connected, suspended, swinging tire strips that the ninja must navigate, testing his or her balance.

• Climbing Wall: Two clear, acrylic suspended climbing wall panels with climbing holds of various levels, gaps and distances that ninjas must scale across.

• Trampoline Jump: Using two trampolines, the ninja must clear a center triangle wedge of varying heights to a raised landing platform.

Also new in 2019, the WreckTangle competition will debut coaching programs, professional ninja appearances, local weekly events and local end-of-season WreckTangle Championships.

The inspiration for the name “WreckTangle” comes from the rectangular shape of the rig and the fact that falling is OK when traversing the course. Each WreckTangle has 10 obstacles including a warped-wall finish.

“WreckTangle is an extension of Woodward’s mission to empower and inspire the next generation of action sports through intuitive programming and innovative environments,” Wade Martin, co-president of POWDR, which owns Woodward, said in a statement. “WreckTangle is a fun Woodward experience for kids and adults and is a challenging yet accessible introduction to what Woodward is all about.”

Other WreckTangle locations include Ocean City, Maryland, Woodward West in Tehachapi, California, Woodward PA in Woodward, Pennsylvania, and Bend, Oregon, which is offered in collaboration with Mount Bachelor.