Nordic center to host ‘Frisco Freeze’ fat bike race Saturday

Fat-bike racers line up at the starting line at last year's second annual Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race. This year's third-annual race will be the only time all season recreators can bring bikes out onto the Frisco Nordic Center trails.

Joe Kusumoto / Special to The Daily

On Saturday the Frisco Nordic Center will host its third annual Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race at 3 p.m., at the Frisco Nordic Center. It’s the only chance this season for fat-bike riders to take their fat bikes onto the Nordic center’s trails, as fat biking is otherwise not permitted at the center.

Racers will complete three laps for a total distance of 14 kilometers of racing along the center’s groomed trails, starting and ending near the Frisco Nordic Center Lodge. There will be six categories of racers: Pro-Open Men, Amateur Men 18-39, Amateur Men 40-49, Amateur Men 50+, Junior Boys 17 & Under and Open Women.

The race course will be also be open from 2-5 p.m. on Friday for racers to pre-ride. To pre-race on Friday, bike riders will have to pay the Nordic center trail fee of $25 by check. Registered racers can also pre-ride the course as part of their registration fee on Saturday from 2-3 p.m. Rebel Sports will be on-site at the race with fat bikes available for demo on a first-come, first-served basis.

Awards will be given to the top three racers in each category when the ceremony takes place at the Nordic center immediately following the race. Registration to compete is $40 in advance and $45 day of, and racers 17 and under will receive a $10 discount. Online registration and more information can be found at FriscoNordic.com and interested participants can also register by calling 970-668-2570.