Olympians Chris Corning, Kyle Mack to attend Woodward Copper camps
May 9, 2018
Olympic and World Cup snowboard stars Chris Corning and Kyle Mack will return to their roots this summer at Woodward Copper's Summer Camps. More of this year's summer camp lineup of visiting pros and VIPs will be announced soon. Woodward will host nine summer camp sessions this year.
Silverthorne residents Mack and Corning are two on an impressive list of 2018 Pyeongchang Olympians — including Silverthorne gold medalist Red Gerard — who trained at Woodward Copper growing up and in preparation for the 2018 Olympics.
Alongside the Silverthorne trio, past visiting Olympians and pros to Copper Mountain Resort's Woodward Copper facility include U.S. snowboard Olympians Hailey Langland, Jake Pates, Silvia Mittermuller, Taylor Gold and Sage Kotsenburg.
"Growing up and riding Woodward at Copper has always been one of the most influential things for me just from the point that I can push it in the new tricks I want to learn and that I get to go ride with my friends all day and hang out," said Mack, who won an Olympic silver medal in February in the first-ever Olympic big air event. "Woodward Copper always has some of the most technical and creative rail features in the park. The people and just riding around has always been the most fun and what keeps me coming back."
Woodward Copper features Pipeline Park, with a triple jump line, to a full progression of features serviced by the SuperTube. There's also the 19,400-square-foot Woodward Copper Barn, which features six different levels of foam pit jumps, indoor Burton ParkBoard training, a springfloor, tumble track, five Olympic-grade flybed trampolines and one 14-foot-by-14-foot Super Trampoline.
