Olympic odds, ends & trends: A Frisco Elementary sendoff for Red Gerard and family

The number of minutes that the start of the first Olympic slopestyle snowboard qualifier was delayed at Phoenix Snow Park due to "technical maintenance" on the course. Silverthorne 18-year-old Chris Corning was scheduled to be the first snowboarder to drop in for the first qualifying heat, and despite the delay the stoic shredder ended up scoring a respectable 70.85 on that first run.

Frisco Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Amy Prosise says she wasn't lucky enough to teach Olympian Red Gerard of Silverthorne in elementary school. Still, she and the rest of the school — including teachers who taught the Olympian such as Cindy Birchler, Martha Herwehe, Jenny Wischmeyer, Margurite Ritchey and Teresa Owsley — will be cheering Gerard on from home as one of Frisco elementary's students is Gerard's younger sister. And before the third grader Asher Gerard departed her school for South Korea on Wednesday in time to cheer on her brother in person by the weekend, the school celebrated the Gerard family by having Asher take a photo with the school's American flag.

"Asher will be keeping warm and representing the U.S. at Red's big air and slopestyle events in a cool red, white and blue hat that should help for one of the coldest Olympics on record," Prosise said. "Frisco loves and believes in you, dude. And so does your sister, Asher.

"Go Red!"

Dropping into a halfpipe while blaring a specific — maybe even superstitious — song is relatively common among snowboarders. And for the biggest name at this year's Olympics, the songs he chooses to listen to while executing all those flips and spins keep changing.

In an interview with Variety Magazine before the Olympics, White elaborated:

"I have a weird thing where if I play the song and I do well that's a good sign and I keep the song in rotation," the snowboard icon said. "But as soon as I don't, I just cut it. Recently it's been Cage the Elephant's 'Ain't No Rest for the Wicked,' Thin Lizzy's ''Boys Are Back In Town' — that was playing somewhere and I crushed it — and Roxy Music 'Love Is The Drug.'"