Official Olympic competition half-a-world away commenced at 5:05 p.m. mountain time on Wednesday with the United States' first-ever American mixed doubled curling team taking on a team called "OAR" — Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Though the quiet kickoff comes 35 hours out from the official opening ceremony, it's OK to say that the Olympics are officially here! That said, up through the Olympics' final day on Feb. 25, the Summit Daily will publish a pair of quick-hitting features meant to prep High Country viewers for what to watch for each day.

Here's our first "Olympic odds, ends and trends," which will compile an interesting statistic and atypical news of note. And be sure to read up on our "Three to see" — a trio of events each day we've picked out as prime viewing.

Summit Stat: $724.75

The price, as of Wednesday afternoon, of the cheapest flight on Travelocity.com to get from the Centennial State to South Korea via a last-minute Thursday 10:18 p.m. departure. Hey, as long as you have a way to travel down to DIA on Thursday and a way to get from Incheon International Airport to Phoenix Snow Park on Saturday, the price is not that steep. As for jetlag, after departing Denver you'd have to put up with an 11-hour layover at LAX. But after touching down in Asia, you'd make it in time to watch your local Summit County snowboarders compete in the snowboard slopestyle final on Sunday at 6 p.m., local Korean time.

Olympic geology

Recommended Stories For You

One could argue it's not the Norwegians, Americans and Germans who will dominate these games, but rather the Scotts. That's because two-thirds of the curling stones used at the Olympics come from the Scottish island of Ailsa Craig, a 240-acre island 10 miles west of mainland Scotland known for its blue hone granite. But even though curling is going bell-to-bell from Feb. 8-25 at these Olympics, there won't be any home-island Ailsa Craig natives catching the action via live stream. After all, the island formed from the volcanic plug is currently uninhabited.

Salt Lake Sequel?

Twenty-eight years later, will Salt Lake City have its sequel to the 2002 Olympics?

On Wednesday, the Utah city became the first U.S. city to announce that it will pursue a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics. State leaders and an exploratory committee that studied the idea made the announcement after spending nearly four months ensuring Utah could host the Winter Games again without losing money. Salt Lake City is also open to bidding for the 2026, but prefers 2030.

The U.S. Olympic Committee has until March to pick a city for 2026, though chief executive Scott Blackmun said recently that officials believe the 2030 Winter Olympics are more realistic for a U.S. city.

Here in the U.S., Denver and Reno are also considering bids.