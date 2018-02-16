Olympic odds, ends & trends: Meet SuperRed

Throughout the Olympics, Dan Archer of Archcomix is illustrating his take on some of the Pyeongchang Games' best moments.

Without question, 17-year-old Silverthorne snowboarder Red Gerard's final run gold medal win in snowboard slopestyle has been one of Team USA's best moments.

In this superhero-like cartoon, Archer's graphic shows a visual, creative and imaginative guide to all of Gerard's spins, corks, dips and flips on his way to his gold medal win on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Pyeongchang, South Korea.