Olympics odds, ends & trends: It’s all about the family for ski halfpipe medalists David Wise, Alex Ferreira

In today's Summit Daily Olympic odds, ends and trends, David Wise and Alex Ferreira make their halfpipe medal celebrations about their families, Anna Gasser lives up to the hype in big air, and a girl with no memories of the last U.S. women's hockey gold medal propels the red, white and blue to their first gold in two decades.

Summit Stat: 7

The age — in months — of Team USA women's hockey goalie Maddie Rooney the last time the U.S. won an Olympic gold medal in women's hockey, at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. The 20-year-old Rooney, born July 7, 1997, in Duluth, Minnesota, was the hero for the United States during the wee hours of Thursday morning here in the states, as she stopped 29 Canadian shots through overtime, and then turned away shots from four Canadians in the six-round shootout to propel the U.S. to their first gold medal in two decades.

We are family

Men's ski halfpipe just may have been the United States' best event at the entire Pyeongchang Games, and it also may have been its most family-oriented.

After Nevada's David Wise and Aspen's Alex Ferreira stomped their final runs down the halfpipe to earn gold and silver medals respectively, each celebrated with family members on the podium.

"To be completely honest," Ferreira said, "my whole family flew halfway across the world so I kind of wanted to give them a show."

Ferreira celebrated his silver medal not only with his family, but also by having his coach Elana Chase carry him at the bottom of the halfpipe while he held up a large American flag.

As for Wise, after he secured his second-straight Olympic men's halfpipe gold medal, he had his daughter Nayeli and son Malachi join him on the podium.

Gasser The Great

Women's big air gold-medal favorite Anna Gasser of Austria lived up to the hype on Thursday, winning gold in the debut Olympic event, though it wasn't without drama. Gasser dropped in for her third and final run in the silver medal position before snagging gold from American Jamie Anderson's grasp by landing a textbook backside double cork 1080 — a trick involving two inversions and three full rotations. She was awarded a 96.00 for a combined score of 185.00, more than seven points higher than Anderson's total of 177.25.