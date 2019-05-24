OpenSnow launches ‘OpenSummit’ summertime mountaintop weather forecasts

The ridge leading to and the 12,933-foot summit of Tenmile Peak, also known as Peak Two, is seen from the summit of Peak One in September 2018, Copper Mountain Resort's ski runs in view in the distance at right.

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

In time for summer hiking, the skiing-focused weather forecasting website OpenSnow and its Colorado-based founder Joel Gratz have launched a new mountaintop weather-forecasting service dubbed “OpenSummit.”

OpenSummit — available at OpenSummit.com — provides access to hourly weather forecasts for more than 1,000 locations across the country. Information for each location includes the chance of precipitation, lightning potential, temperature, wind speed and sunrise and sunset times free to all readers up to two days, and up to five days for OpenSnow/OpenSummit all-access subscribers. Gratz said additional forecast data and locations will be added over time. A dual OpenSummit-OpenSnow yearly subscription costs $19 annually.

The forecasting service provides information specific to 232 mountaintop locations in Colorado. Here in Summit County, the service provides information at locations including Buffalo Mountain, Uneva Peak, Peak One, Peak 10, Crystal Peak, Pacific Peak, Atlantic Peak, Fletcher Mountain, Quandary Peak, Bald Mountain, Mount Guyot, Mount Valhalla, Mount Powell, Eagles Nest, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Keystone Resort and Breckenride Ski Resort.

Other nearby locations include Torreys Peak, Grays Peak, Mount Edwards, Mount Sniktau, Pettingell Peak, Byers Peak, Square Top Mountain, Notch Mountain, Mount of the Holy Cross, Holy Cross Ridge, Clinton Peak Mount Lincoln, Mount Cameron, Mount Democrat, Mount Buckskin, Mount Bross, Mount Silverheels, Dyer Mountain, Mount Sherman, Horseshoe Mountain, Mount Massive, Mount Oklahoma, Mount Elbert, Casco Peak, Lackawanna, French Mountain. Mount Parnassus, Bard Peak, Vasquez Peak, Winter Park Resort and Colorado Mines Peak, among others.

An OpenSummit mobile-phone application is also available for download on iOS, while Android will be available by early June.

To search and see which mountains are included in the forecasting service, vist: OpenSummit.com/Explore.