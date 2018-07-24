Outdoor Retailer tackles cannabis

When Outdoor Retailer relocated what it touts as "North America's largest trade show in the outdoor industry" to Denver, the driving issue for the decision was public lands. After 20 years in Salt Lake City, organizers felt Utah politicians no longer valued exactly what the industry so heavily depends upon.

Now after its first successful Snow Show in Denver in January, O.R. (its more common moniker) has settled perfectly into its new home city.

This year, Zeal Optics, Osprey Packs, Outdoor Research and Be Hippy joined forces with some of Colorado's leading cannabis companies for the inaugural Green Industry Affair on Tuesday.

The groundbreaking eco-event's mission is to "push the environmental movement forward with an unprecedented union of the cannabis and outdoor communities," which featured a performance by the electronic duo BoomBox and an educational presentation by Hunter Lovins, president of Natural Capitalism Solutions, and a Time magazine "Hero of the Planet."

Proceeds from the evening will directly support the Colorado Carbon Fund — an environmental nonprofit that measures, reduces and offsets carbon emissions in the state. Attendees will also be encouraged to partake in the Carbon Neutral License Plate program, which generates revenue and awareness through specialized Colorado license plates to support climate change mitigation.

The Green Industry Affair is the brainchild of the Denver-based marketing agency Cannabrand, whose founder and CEO Olivia Mannix says, "The cannabis, outdoor and environmental industries work very well together because they all, by default, elevate each other. Hemp alone can cut down carbon emissions and energy by a substantial amount."

Recommended Stories For You

"In an effort to reduce our carbon footprint, Lightshade just completed construction of a 40,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art greenhouse which will reduce our water and power consumption by more than 50 percent," said Shannon Brooks, partner of event sponsor Lightshade dispensaries.

As far as bridging the gap between cultural acceptance and brands promoting the actual usage of cannabis in the great outdoors?

"Five years into legalization, cannabis is still considered new to some. For a lot of outdoor companies, they are just now realizing that cannabis has gone mainstream, so feel more comfortable openly talking about it," said Lucy Sky Cannabis Boutique marketing director Adam Dickey, another event sponsor. "The average cannabis consumer is becoming much more educated. Colorado is an outdoor playground with endless activities in beautiful places — some more exhausting than others — that affect your body more than others. Rather than turning to pharmaceuticals during their recovery time, people are using cannabis products that are high in cannabinoids like CBD for quicker overall body recovery."

The big name outdoor brands involved have already made a bold statement just by participating in the Green Industry Affair, which hopefully will only inspire more gear companies to have the long overdue cannabis conversation back in their offices after O.R.