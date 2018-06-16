Over the hills and far away: Ride The Rockies concludes where it started, in Summit County
June 16, 2018
After 418 miles in six days, the 33rd annual Ride The Rockies concluded on Friday afternoon where it started: in Breckenridge. Approximately 2,000 cyclists returned to northern Summit County via Ute Pass after nearly 25,000 feet of elevation gain over the preceding days.
And after riding through Silverthorne, over Dillon Dam and past the barbecue festival crowds in Frisco, they circled back to Breckenridge. The final homestretch along the river and on the recpath was full of energy leading up to the Breckenridge Recreation Center and it's cheering crowds, festival-like vendors and live music.
