Patriotic paces: Results from the Breckenridge Independence Day 10K Trail Run

More than 450 runners came out for last Wednesday's annual Breckenridge Independence Day 10K Trail Run.

On the 882-foot elevation-gain course, it was 28-year-old Andrew Auer who ran away from the field, completing the 10-kilometer course at Carter Park in 42 minutes and 31 seconds.

Auer's time was nearly two minutes faster than his nearest competitor, as second-place finisher Dan Thurnhoffer, 31, finished in 44:23, which was 36 seconds faster than his fellow 31-year-old racer Luke Amer (44:59).

Women were the majority of racers, with 240 female competitors compared to 219 males. Of those women, it was a tight battle between two 30-39 age-group women and one 50-59 age-group competitor to post the overall fastest time. When they crossed the finish line it was 36-year-old Kristin Saad who edged 38-year-old Aaryn Munson-Price by just eight seconds, with a time of 47:52 compared to Munson-Price's 48 minutes flat.

Joining Saad and Munson Price on the podium was Summit County circuit mainstay Eva Hagen. The 50-year-old was right up there with her younger counterparts and completed the course in 48:01. Hagen's time was more than 10 minutes faster than her nearest 50-59 age-group competitor and more than 17 percent faster than any one of the 23 other runners in the women's 50-59 age-group division.

With 79 competitors, it was the women 30-39 division that saw the highest turnout of the dozen different age-group divisions. Of those 79, 14 racers completed the course in less than an hour, including 39-year-old Sara Woodward (48:21), who was third place in the division behind Saad and Munson-Price.

Nearly as many women turned out for the 40-49 age-group division, 72 in total, including six who beat the hour mark. The best among them was 42-year-old Stephanie Seybold, who completed the course nearly two minutes faster than her nearest age-group competitor with a time of 50:50.

As for the youth, in the 17-and-under division Haley Blonquist set a pace well beyond any of her other 15 divisional competitors. Her time of 53:43 was almost four-minutes faster than second-place finisher Logan Reid. Reid, at just 13 years of age, was also a standout on the day with a time of 57:31 that was exactly six minutes faster than the third 17-and-under female competitor to join her and Blonquist on the podium, 16-year-old Delaney Hupke (01:03:31).

On the men's side, the largest turnouts were seen in the 30-39 and 40-49 age-group divisions, with 63 runners apiece. Trevor Wagner, 32, joined Thurnhoffer and Amer in the top-3 for the men's 30-to-39 age group with a time of 46:30.

In the men's 40-49 division, 46-year-old Blake Mourer was the only runner to break 50 minutes, with a time of 49:01, 69 seconds faster than divisional second-place finisher, 49-year-old Niall Murphy (50:10).

The boy's 17-and-under race was also one of the most exciting divisional contests of the day as 17-year-old Luke Hupke edged 15-year-old Samuel Burke by just seven seconds, 46:09 to 46:16. Hupke and Burke were joined in the divisional top-3 by Summit High distance runner Jeremiah Vaille, who earned the spot with a time of 47:29. The time was more than two minutes faster than any of the remaining 24 boy's 17-and-under runners.

Of all the race results from the Fourth of July, the most impressive showings may have come from the men's 60-and-over division, where two runners 70-and-older ran to the two top spots. The division was won by John Swartz, 70, and he was the only one of the 16 men's 60-and-over competitors to break the hour mark. Swartz did it in just 55:16, more than eight minutes faster than anyone else in the division. The second-place finisher who came up behind him, William Repphun, also had a terrific day as the 75-year-old completed the 10K course in 01:03:24. The time was twelve seconds faster than a runner 15 years his junior, third-place divisional finisher and 60-year-old Doug Bugner (01:03:36).