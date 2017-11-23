Pedal Power winter snowshoe, triathlon series dates announced

Vail's Pedal Power Bike Shop has announced its schedule for four winter race series events spanning early December through late February, including both a 5-mile snowshoe race and a winter triathlon in Leadville.

The 21st annual Pedal Power Winter Race Series, the oldest continually running winter race series in Colorado, kicks off at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center in Leadville on Dec. 9, with the 10 a.m. start Tennessee Pass 5-Miler Kickoff Classic Snowshoe race.

The winter race series returns to Leadville on Saturday, Jan. 27, for the 10 a.m. start of the Aria Athletic Club & Spa Winter Triathlon at the Colorado Mountain College Timberline Campus.

The winter tri, which is limited to 50 participants, includes a k-kilometer snowshoe, a 10-kilometer snow bike and an 8-kilometer skate ski.

The Vail Nordic Center at the Vail Golf Club will also host a winter triathlon, of the same distances and maximum number of participants, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

And on Saturday, Dec. 30, the 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer Pazzo's/K.O. EagleVail Holiday snowshoe races will begin at 10 a.m. at the EagleVail Golf Club.

Pre-registration for each of the winter triathlon events is $35 while race day admission will be $45. The cost for those who sign up with a team is $30 per person.

Admission for all other races is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. All proceeds from the not-for-profit series go to Eagle and Lake County charities.