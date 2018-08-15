Peninsula paces: Summit locals Falcon, Broecker take second at Run The Rockies trail run half marathon

Summit County locals Jaime Falcon and Eric Broecker both finished in second place overall on their home county's Frisco Peninsula trails at this past weekend's Run The Rockies trail running event.

In the age-group division races, three Summit County locals topped their categories at the 10K and half-marathon event.

Breckenridge resident Falcon completed the half-marathon course in one hour, 50 minutes and four seconds. The mark was just under a dozen minutes off the pace of half-marathon champion Hannah Capek of Boulder (01:50:04).

In the men's half-marathon race, Frisco's Eric Broecker completed the course in 01:28:16, 77 seconds behind champion Franklin Reilly of Edwards (01:26:59).

Of the more than 270 runners who took to the half marathon and 10K courses, three were divisional champions from Summit County.

Breckenridge local Mason Mitchell followed up his second-overall showing at June's Run the Rockies half-marathon road race with a Men's 20-29 division title at Saturday's half-marathon trail run. The 26-year-old did so in dominant fashion, and bested the 11 other age-group competitors by more than 34 minutes. His half-marathon time was 01:29:46.

Recommended Stories For You

In the Men's 60-69 half-marathon age-group division, Frisco local Jim Galanes took first place with a time of 02:14:08. Galanes' times was more than 21 minutes faster than the next fastest runner in his division.

In the Women's 30-39 10K division, Frisco local Sanam Mehrnia ran to a time of 58:57. The mark was more than four minutes faster than any of the other 28 runners in the division. With 29 runners, the Women's 30-39 age-group division was also the most populous at the 10K and half-marathon event.