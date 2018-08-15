Peninsula paces: Summit locals Falcon, Broecker take second at Run The Rockies trail run half marathon
August 15, 2018
2018 Run The Rockies Trail Run
Age-group divisional winners
Name Time Town
Half Marathon
Women 20-29
Rebekah Glover 01:52:06 Denver
Women 30-39
Kendra Glassman 01:52:45 Frederick
Women 40-49
Susan Williams 02:01:08 Littleton
Women 50-59
Sarah Sager 02:08:09 Boulder
Women 60-69
Diane Pisano 02:33:59 Colorado Springs
Men 19 & Under
Hayden Charlwood 01:58:28 Evergreen
Men 20-29
Mason Mitchell 01:29:46 Breckenridge
Men 30-39
Ole Christian Lien 01:34:56 Oslo
Men 40-49
Adam Lee 01:43:36 Denver
Men 50-59
Gilbert Bastian 01:52:32 Luxembourg
Men 60-69
Jim Galanes 02:14:08 Frisco
Men 70+
Jeffrey Leeson 03:22:12 Colorado Springs
10K
Women 20-29
Leah Lieber 01:00:47 Denver
Women 30-39
Sanam Mehrnia 00:58:57 Frisco
Women 40-49
Indira Murr 57:43 Tulsa
Women 50-59
Robyn Etzel 01:05:39 Aurora
Women 70+
Kay Johnson 01:52:21 Flagstaff
Men 19 & Under
Noah Turbyfill 52:38 Aurora
Men 20-29
Eric Poore 56:49 Golden
Men 30-39
Oliver Glosband 51:07 Louisville
Men 40-49
Jeremy Spector 52:09 Pine
Men 50-59
John Borthwick 48:59 Clinton
Men 60-69
Mark Weeks 57:18 Colorado Springs
Men 70+
Bill Towler 01:18:41 Flagstaff
Summit County locals Jaime Falcon and Eric Broecker both finished in second place overall on their home county's Frisco Peninsula trails at this past weekend's Run The Rockies trail running event.
In the age-group division races, three Summit County locals topped their categories at the 10K and half-marathon event.
Breckenridge resident Falcon completed the half-marathon course in one hour, 50 minutes and four seconds. The mark was just under a dozen minutes off the pace of half-marathon champion Hannah Capek of Boulder (01:50:04).
In the men's half-marathon race, Frisco's Eric Broecker completed the course in 01:28:16, 77 seconds behind champion Franklin Reilly of Edwards (01:26:59).
Of the more than 270 runners who took to the half marathon and 10K courses, three were divisional champions from Summit County.
Breckenridge local Mason Mitchell followed up his second-overall showing at June's Run the Rockies half-marathon road race with a Men's 20-29 division title at Saturday's half-marathon trail run. The 26-year-old did so in dominant fashion, and bested the 11 other age-group competitors by more than 34 minutes. His half-marathon time was 01:29:46.
Recommended Stories For You
In the Men's 60-69 half-marathon age-group division, Frisco local Jim Galanes took first place with a time of 02:14:08. Galanes' times was more than 21 minutes faster than the next fastest runner in his division.
In the Women's 30-39 10K division, Frisco local Sanam Mehrnia ran to a time of 58:57. The mark was more than four minutes faster than any of the other 28 runners in the division. With 29 runners, the Women's 30-39 age-group division was also the most populous at the 10K and half-marathon event.
2018 Run The Rockies Trail Run
Age-group divisional winners
Name Time Town
Half Marathon
Women 20-29
Rebekah Glover 01:52:06 Denver
Women 30-39
Kendra Glassman 01:52:45 Frederick
Women 40-49
Susan Williams 02:01:08 Littleton
Women 50-59
Sarah Sager 02:08:09 Boulder
Women 60-69
Diane Pisano 02:33:59 Colorado Springs
Men 19 & Under
Hayden Charlwood 01:58:28 Evergreen
Men 20-29
Mason Mitchell 01:29:46 Breckenridge
Men 30-39
Ole Christian Lien 01:34:56 Oslo
Men 40-49
Adam Lee 01:43:36 Denver
Men 50-59
Gilbert Bastian 01:52:32 Luxembourg
Men 60-69
Jim Galanes 02:14:08 Frisco
Men 70+
Jeffrey Leeson 03:22:12 Colorado Springs
10K
Women 20-29
Leah Lieber 01:00:47 Denver
Women 30-39
Sanam Mehrnia 00:58:57 Frisco
Women 40-49
Indira Murr 57:43 Tulsa
Women 50-59
Robyn Etzel 01:05:39 Aurora
Women 70+
Kay Johnson 01:52:21 Flagstaff
Men 19 & Under
Noah Turbyfill 52:38 Aurora
Men 20-29
Eric Poore 56:49 Golden
Men 30-39
Oliver Glosband 51:07 Louisville
Men 40-49
Jeremy Spector 52:09 Pine
Men 50-59
John Borthwick 48:59 Clinton
Men 60-69
Mark Weeks 57:18 Colorado Springs
Men 70+
Bill Towler 01:18:41 Flagstaff
Trending In: Sports
- Local Hiking Trails Summit: The magnificent amphitheater of Mayflower Gulch
- Gold dusty roads: After sixth and final day, Breck Epic crowns champs
- Breckenridge’s Martin-Williams wins again at Summit Trail Run series
- The Outsider: When should you remove a rod in your leg?
- Ready for some football: After retreat where 6 captains were selected, Summit Tigers open preseason practice
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: 43-year-old Pennsylvania woman killed in 150-foot fall on Mount Royal
- Woman from out of state dies after fall on Mount Royal in Frisco
- New and approved in Silverthorne: Town gives 114-room hotel preliminary OK
- Tyler Gorrell, a 33-year-old Denver resident, is missing in Silverthorne’s backcountry
- Mountain Lyon Cafe in Silverthorne will migrate a few blocks this fall