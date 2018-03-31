 Photo essay: Snowkites dot Lake Dillon as long as ice will allow | SummitDaily.com

Only requiring 6 knots of wind, the snow kite lifted into the air with a beginner skier in tow in the direction of the vast white Lake Dillon. Colorado Kite Force, locally owned by instructor Anton Rainold, offers lessons on the lake as long there is wind, which is typical in the High Country. Snowkiting season continues until the lake begins to be impassable by foot at the shoreline.