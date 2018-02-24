PHOTOS: A look back at the best Olympic moments for Summit County snowboarders Chris Corning, Red Gerard, Kyle Mack

If you didn't know, now you know.

The kids are alright.

Two weeks after Red Gerard sent American Olympic fans into a frenzy by becoming the youngest American male athlete to ever win a Winter Olympic gold medal in an individual's competition, the Summit County snowboarding trio of Gerard, Chris Corning and Kyle Mack will all march in Sunday's closing ceremony having made Summit County — and the whole nation — proud.

Yes, between the three of them the young snowboarders may only add up to 55 years of age. But despite their relative youth, all three rose to the occasion during the most nerve-wracking moments at the Olympics, leaving their longtime and newfound fans with memories that will last forever in Olympic lore.

Gerard, 17, won the slopestyle gold on a video game-like slopestyle course, becoming an overnight sensation in the process. One of his best friends, Mack, 20, followed that up 13 days later with a bloody brilliant execution of the first-ever 1440 with his signature "Bloody Dracula" double-tail grab to win big air silver. And the 18-year-old Corning finished in a very respectable fourth place in the big air competition while also thrilling fans abroad and here at home by nearly landing a landmark trick: the quadruple-cork 1800.

Don't be surprised if in four years all three of these Silverthorne snowboarders are in their prime, rivaling each other once again as favorites for 2022 Olympic slopestyle and big air gold.

For now, soak up their awesome rookie Olympic moments one more time via our look-back gallery.