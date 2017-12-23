Pow presents: Saturday storm helps Keystone open more than 800 skiable acres for Christmas Eve; A-Basin opens Pallavicini lift

The holiday season stretch of ski terrain openings here in Summit County will continue Sunday as Keystone Resort will have more than 800 skiable acres available come first chair on Christmas Eve while on Saturday Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened its Pallavicini lift and advanced terrain off of it for the first time this season.

Having received 6 inches of new snow Saturday by the afternoon hours, with more powder expected through the night, Keystone spokesman Russell Carlton said more than 40 of the resort's trails will be open Sunday.

That list of trails set to open for the first time this winter includes the intermediate Bachelor, Gassy Thompson and Whipsaw trails and the advanced Bergman Bowl and Jack Face trail on Dercum Mountain.

Over on North Peak, the intermediate Last Alamo trail will open. And over on The Outback, the advanced Timberwolf, Bushwacker and Badger trails will open for the first time this year.

A-Basin

Over at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, A-Basin chief operating officer Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog Saturday afternoon that the ski area's Pallavicini chairlift opened for the season at noon on Saturday. Henceroth added that A-Basin's intermediate West Wall, Slalom Slope and Grizzly Road trails and its Powderkeg trail were open by the afternoon.

Recommended Stories For You

"Later this afternoon," Henceroth continued, "we may sneak in a few turns on Radical and No Name. With snowfall expected into this evening, again tomorrow evening and, again, during the day Monday, do not be surprised if more and more terrain opens up."

As of Saturday evening, A-Basin listed 28 runs as open, including the advanced Challenger trail off of the Pallavicini Lift.