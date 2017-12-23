Pow presents: Saturday storm helps Keystone open more than 800 skiable acres for Christmas Eve; A-Basin opens Pallavicini lift
December 23, 2017
The holiday season stretch of ski terrain openings here in Summit County will continue Sunday as Keystone Resort will have more than 800 skiable acres available come first chair on Christmas Eve while on Saturday Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened its Pallavicini lift and advanced terrain off of it for the first time this season.
Having received 6 inches of new snow Saturday by the afternoon hours, with more powder expected through the night, Keystone spokesman Russell Carlton said more than 40 of the resort's trails will be open Sunday.
That list of trails set to open for the first time this winter includes the intermediate Bachelor, Gassy Thompson and Whipsaw trails and the advanced Bergman Bowl and Jack Face trail on Dercum Mountain.
Over on North Peak, the intermediate Last Alamo trail will open. And over on The Outback, the advanced Timberwolf, Bushwacker and Badger trails will open for the first time this year.
A-Basin
Over at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, A-Basin chief operating officer Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog Saturday afternoon that the ski area's Pallavicini chairlift opened for the season at noon on Saturday. Henceroth added that A-Basin's intermediate West Wall, Slalom Slope and Grizzly Road trails and its Powderkeg trail were open by the afternoon.
Recommended Stories For You
"Later this afternoon," Henceroth continued, "we may sneak in a few turns on Radical and No Name. With snowfall expected into this evening, again tomorrow evening and, again, during the day Monday, do not be surprised if more and more terrain opens up."
As of Saturday evening, A-Basin listed 28 runs as open, including the advanced Challenger trail off of the Pallavicini Lift.
Trending In: Sports
- Breckenridge to open terrain on Peaks 7-10 Wednesday; trails on all 3 of Keystone’s peaks open Friday
- ‘If they build it, they will come’: After Frisco Nordic Center successfully hosts last-minute event, manager eyes improvements
- Vail will host 2018 Colorado Classic bike race stages, Breckenridge interested in 2019 return
- Ski patrollers explain the finer points of ski area etiquette
- Pow presents: Saturday storm helps Keystone open more than 800 skiable acres for Christmas Eve; A-Basin opens Pallavicini lift
Trending Sitewide
- Breckenridge to open terrain on Peaks 7-10 Wednesday; trails on all 3 of Keystone’s peaks open Friday
- Winter storms could bring 4 to 12 inches of snow to Summit County through Christmas Day
- Citing high cost of living, Dillon Mayor Kevin Burns will not seek reelection
- Winter storm, accidents shut down Interstate 70 on Saturday
- Former Summit County man charged with 2010 Elbert County murder of schoolteacher