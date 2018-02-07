3 to see: Breckenridge skier Smith, first-ever mixed doubles curling highlight Olympic events to watch on Thursday

Long gone are the days of having to wait until primetime for NBC's Bob Costas to introduce an Olympic event that went final hours earlier half-a-world away.

Though Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Thursday and early Friday:

What: Men's Moguls Qualification Round 1

When: Thursday, 7:45 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/freestyle-skiing-mens-moguls-qualifying-round-1

Why: Because it's your first chance to root for a hometown hero. Breckenridge's Emerson Smith, a former Summit High student who enters the games ranked 13th in this year's World Cup rankings, is one of four Americans who will compete. He'll be joined by the man whom many regard as America's best chance for a medal in the event, Bradley Wilson, as well as teammates Troy Murphy and Casey Andringa. The entire U.S. contingent will be looking to knock off heavy favorite and 2014 Sochi silver medalist Mikael Kingsbury of Canada.

What: Curling mixed doubles, U.S.A. vs. Canada, Round Robin Session 2

When: Thursday, 4:05 a.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/curling-mixed-doubles-round-robin-sheet-d-pm-session-day-minus-1

Why: Because it's your first chance to meet the brother-sister combo of Matt and Becca Hamilton out of Wisconsin. And the 28- and 27-year-old may become the most common mainstay during your Olympic viewership, with each also competing individually in the men's and women's curling competitons later in the Games. In fact, the pair may end up competing for 18 straight days. Switzerland, Canada and China are regarded as the top three favorites to medal heading into the inagurual mixed doubles event, which the International Olympic Committee voted to add to the Olympic program in 2015.

What: Opening Ceremony

When: Friday, 4 a.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/pyeongchang-opening-ceremony

Why: Because who doesn't love a little pomp and circumstance to pair with their morning coffee? However, if you roll over in your bed before the crack of dawn on Friday morning to watch the opening ceremony via the NBC live stream, be forewarned that the broadcast will be "natural sound only" — void of the American commentary that will accompany the delayed 6 p.m. MST primetime broadcast later Friday night on NBC television. Who knows, maybe you'll like it better that way?