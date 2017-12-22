Ready for Christmas: Copper to open nearly 50-percent more skiable trails, tubing hill on Saturday

In the wake of Thursday's snowstorm and in advance of Saturday's powdery forecast, Copper Mountain Resort may open nearly 50 percent more skiable trails by the end of the day Saturday compared to the 28 trails the resort had open Friday.

Copper will open 11 new trails for the first time this season Saturday morning while one new lift and two more trails are expected to open later in the day. In addition, Copper's tubing hill will also open Saturday. Speaking Friday, Copper Mountain spokeswoman Taylor Prather encouraged visitors to book rides for the tubing hill in advance online.

Off of the Superbee lift, the Nastar time trial trail and the intermediate Frank's Fave and West Encore trails will open Saturday morning. Off of the Timberline lift, the intermediate Copperfield and Tempo trails will open.

Off of the American Flyer lift, beginner trails Alliroo Alley and Woodwinds Upper will open. And off of the Excelerator lift, three advanced trails — Mine Dump, CDL's Trail No. 20 and Hallelujah — will also open.

As for later in the day, Copper expects to open its Storm King lift and two advanced trails off of it, Hallelujah Ridge and Spaulding Ridge.

On Friday, Copper had 12 open lifts and 322 acres of available skiing.