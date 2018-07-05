Red, white & bite: Nearly 200 kids come out for Frisco’s annual Fourth of July Fishing Derby

For local tikes Henry Boshammer and Tyler Nimtz, their Fourth of July holidays were spent catching fish that's length doubled the youngsters' ages.

Nearly 200 children came out to Meadow Creek Pond on Wednesday for the town of Frisco's annual Fourth of July Fishing Derby.

The derby, put on by the town in conjunction with the Gore Range Chapter of Trout Unlimited, saw 177 children fish for two hours after Colorado Parks and Wildlife stocked the pond for the derby.

During the two-hour competition, 57 fish were caught and released. Nimtz, competing in the ages 6-8 division, that caught the largest trout of the day. Nimtz's 16-incher was 2 inches longer than the second-place finisher in the ages 6-8 division and overall, Charlie Boshammer, who reeled in a 14-inch fish of his own.

Three other youngsters tied for third-place overall with 12-inch trout, including Boshammer and two young ladies who tied for first place in the ages 9-12 division: Leila Wilson and Annika Broecker.

And in the ages 13-15 division, it was Barrett Pape who won the day, reeling in a fish 11.25 inches in length.

"It was a busy morning out there with lots of fish caught," said town spokeswoman Vanessa Agee. "We owe a huge thank you to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for stocking the pond, to the Frisco citizens and visitors who refrained from fishing the pond since Saturday to give the kiddos a better chance and to the Gore Range Chapter of Trout Unlimited for providing great volunteers to measure fish, set up equipment and provide a lot of advice."

frisco Parade winners

The derby wasn't the only competition the town hosted for the holiday, though, as the Fourth of July celebration also included a parade contest, a pancake breakfast, two concerts and a group drum circle.

More than 200 kids entered into the bike parade while 45 other individuals and groups entered into the parade, which was marshaled by 2014 and 2018 Paralympic snowboard medalist Amy Purdy, emceed by Roman Moore and judged by Judi Amico, Tom Connolly and Joyce Burford.

The parade kicked off with the Frisco Police Department, Summit County Sheriff's Office Color Guard, Summit County Rescue Group and Summit Fire & EMS, and made its way along Main Street from Madison Avenue to Sixth Avenue with large candy hauls and crowds of kids in tow.

As for the parade competition, it was the Summit School of Dance who took first place followed by High Country Horsemanship School in second and Steven Beck's Living the Dream in third.

The High Country Horesemanship School also won the Animal category, followed-up by Blue River Horse Center.

In the nonprofit category, Summit Rescue Group won first place followed by Team Summit in second and the United States Forest Service's White River National Forest Dillon Ranger District in third place.

And in the vehicle category, Joe Fassel won first place with his 1926 Model T, followed by Scott Stauffer in his 1968 Chevelle in second place and Jeremy Seifkas and his 1967 Chevrolet "Old Blue" truck in third place.

Parade prize pick-up

Parade winners may pick up their prizes at Frisco Town Hall starting on July 11 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.