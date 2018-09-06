Registration open for Saturday’s Woodward Copper WreckTangle Championships

Copper Mountain Resort is inviting all "ninja athletes" to compete in Saturday's second annual Woodward Copper WreckTangle Championships.

The format of the competition requires contestants to attempt two runs through the WreckTangle challenge course, with their fastest single run-time counting toward the standings. The Woodward WreckTangle is made up of 10 obstacles designed to test balance, agility and athleticism.

Awards will be given to the top-3 female and top-3 male competitors from each age group, as well as top-3 overall best run times. Planned age-group divisions include: 5-6 year-olds, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-26, 27-36, 37-47 and 48 and older.

Online registrations is now open to enter the competition at: https://www.active.com/copper-mountain-co/other-endurance/wrecktangle-regional-championships-copper-mountain-2018.

Online registration will be open through Friday at 8 p.m. while in-person registration will be available at Copper on-mountain on Saturday.

The cost to compete is $35 per-participant. The entry fee also covers an event T-shirt and the ability to try out a warm-up session on the course on Friday. Other competition rules include that if a contestant falls or walks around any obstacle on the course, there will be a 60-second penalty added to that run's total time. Event organizers added that changes or modifications to age divisions, competition rules and competition format may be necessary.