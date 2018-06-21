Results from the Summit Mountain Challenge Race Series

This summer's Summit Mountain Challenge Race Series took over the Wellington neighborhood of Breckenridge Wednesday evening with a Gold Run Rush mountain biking event that saw 189 racers spread across 24 racing categories.

The sport men 35-49 division had 20 entrants, the most of any of the 24 categories. Riding for Wilderness Sports, Jeffrey Lifgren of Breckenridge raced to first place on the 11-mile loop course.

Lifgren's victory in the Sport Men 35-49 division came in 47 minutes and 13 seconds, nearly a half-minute faster than his nearest competitor in second-place finisher Ivan Uglyar.

It was the junior boys 10 & under race that saw the second-most entrants Wednesday evening, as 19 mountain bikers dashed down the 5-mile 'Kid's Course.' Riding for Lincoln Park, Will Young won the race with a time nearly a minute faster than his closest competitor, completing the course in 26:25. Second place went to Auden Pierpoint (27:13) riding for Breckenridge's Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant, while Summit Nordic's Landon Laverdiere finished in third place (27:19).

On the women's side, the sport women category saw the most entrants with 17 racers as Breckenridge's Ruthie Boyd raced away from the competition with a time of 52:56 on the 11-mile loop course. Boyd's time was more than a minute better than the second-place time of Team Breckenridge Sports Club's Chelsea Roth (54:06), while Breckenriders' Heidi Gruber took third place with a time of 54:24.

As for the pro-open races, 10 men came out to take on the 16-mile "big loop" course, which was first completed by Sam O'Keefe in 01:11:14. Joining O'Keefe in the top-three of the pro-open men's race were Josh Bezecny (01:13:32) and Dominic Baker (01:14:01). Only one woman entered the pro-open women category, and Ezra Smith completed the course in 01:25:20.

Other racing categories to take on the 16-mile "big loop" course included the following categories: expert men 19-39, expert men 40-49, singlespeed men, junior boys 16-18, expert men 50+ and expert/singlespeed women.

The largest race group to take on the big loop course was expert men 19-39, with 14 competitors. Riding for Tokyo Joes, Kris Ochs won the race by a nearly two minute mark with a time of 01:14:39, ahead of second-place finisher Brandon Hanson of Colorado Mountain College (01:16:37) and third-place finisher Henry Boyd of Summit Endurance Academy (01:18:29).

In the six-entrant expert men 40-49 race, Jeff Cospolich of Breck Bike Guides finished the 16-mile course fastest with a time of 01:21:47. In the singlespeed men race, which featured five riders, Breck Velo's Kristofer Carlsted won with a time of 01:26:49.

The junior boys 16-18 race featured 10 competitors and was won by Finn Remias of Team Breck and Summit Endurance Academy. The expert men 50+ race also featured 10 competitors and was won by Pete Swenson of Breckenridge, riding for Tokyo Joe's. In the expert-singlespeed women race, Breck Bike Guides placed the top two of five finishers with Sierra Anderson in first place finishing in 01:27:45 and Kristin Schwarck in second place with a time of 01:32:58.

Following the Frisco Roundup on June 6, which also featured around 200 racers over multiple divisions, Wednesday evening's Gold Run Rush was the second event of this summer's Summit Mountain Challenge mountain bike race series. The next race in the series, the Breck Mountain Enduro, is slated for this Saturday at Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 8.

Subsequent races this summer include the July 18 Pennsylvania Gulch Grind, the Aug. 1 Soda Creek Scramble, the Aug. 22 Peaks Trail Time Trial and the Fall Classic on Sept. 8-9.

For more information about the race series, visit MavSports.com/.