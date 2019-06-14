Results: Summit Foundation golf tournament at Breckenridge Golf Club

The Breckenridge Golf Club last weekend hosted the 2019 Breckenridge Grand Vacations Golf Tournament, the 32nd annual tournament to benefit the The Summit Foundation. The tournament is in memory of Rob Millisor, a beloved 11-year trustee of The Summit Foundation and owner/developer of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, who died in 2015 while on a humanitarian trip to Nepal.

The tournament was won by Concord No. 1, which included a team of Mark Johnson, Krista Morgan, Jay Yano and Alex Yano. Runners-up were Copper Mountain Resort and golfers Zach Dobrota, Steve Miller, Scott Sundeen and Jake Maestas. Third-place was earned by Alpine Bank, a team composed of Matt Hanson, Katie Taylor, Ryan Greff and JR Engelbert.

Matt Gallo also won the event’s longest drive for his tee shot on the Beaver Course’s second hole. As for the closest-to-the-pin contest, Cathy Boland was the winner for her effort on the Bear Course’s fourth hole.

The longest putt was won by Ryan Odell for his ability to find the bottom of the cup on the Bear Course’s sixth hole. And the most accurate drive went to Cathy Boland for her tee shot on the Bear Course’s ninth hole.

The tournament still is regarded as “Rob’s event” several years after Millisor’s passing, as more than half of the tournament’s participants were friends and colleagues of Rob’s and traveled to Breckenridge to participate in what was his favorite event.

Through this year’s tournament, The Summit Foundation raised more than $150,000.