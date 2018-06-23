Results: Summit Mountain Challenge Breck Enduro

Finn Remias has bragging rights for the weekend, at least, over his motley crew of mountain bike-fevered friends.

The Summit County local and Team Breckenridge and Summit Endurance Academy rider won Saturday's competitive Junior Boy's 16-18 racing division at the Breck Enduro, the third event of the 2018 Summit Mountain Challenge bike series.

Remias, who finished with a combined two-stage time of 21 minutes and 53 seconds, did so competing against a tight-knit yet competitive group of Summit County friends, including second-place finisher Ryan Adis (22:14) fourth-place finisher Steven Jardim (24:17) and Jonny and Timmy Lunney, who took third and fifth place with times of 23:35 and 24:53, respectively.

Remias described the two-stage combined-time race at Breckenridge Ski Resort as a combination of pedal-heavy, uphill, cross country mountain bike racing on the first stage followed by off-the-brakes, rip-roaring downhill enduro on the second stage. He also singled-out two rocky sections of the first stage as particularly precarious with a hint of full-throttle fun at the same time.

"Just gnarly, rough," Remias said of the race path. "You're just holding on as you rip through there."

"You just had to put the hammer down on that first stage," Remias added. "And then the second stage, it was nice, open downhill all the way. I think I just let it rip today, just left the brakes open and it just felt good. Both stages, both clean runs. No crashes, no mechanical (failures)."

The 16-year-old Remias bumped up to the 16-18 age-group this season after winning the 13-15 age group in last summer's Summit Mountain Challenge. Thus far this year, he's taken third at the Frisco Roundup race and first place at Wednesday's Gold Run Rush.

A Summit County racer one year Remias' senior, Henry Boyd, also was victorious Saturday. In his third year racing with the Expert Men 19-39 division, the 17-year-old Boyd topped the other 10 riders by pedaling to a combined time of 21:38 — 18 seconds faster than his nearest competitor.

The victory was Boyd's first of the season while riding for Summit Endurance Academy after he took second in Frisco and third earlier this week at the Gold Run Rush in Breckenridge.

"I wanted to challenge myself and push myself a little," Boyd said. "Today went well, it was smooth. Didn't crash at all, no mechanicals. I won both stages, so I'm happy with that."

Boyd credited his extensive cross-country mountain biking background for his win at the Breck Enduro on Saturday, as he felt the course suited him well considering how much pedaling was required for an enduro race, particulary in the first stage where he raced to a time of 12:34 that was 14 seconds faster than his nearest competitor.

He also said holding speed through the start of the second stage was crucial for anyone looking to win Saturday, as loose corners led to some white-knuckle riding.

Out of all the 140-plus riders who came out for Saturday's race at the resort, the fastest two-stage time was clocked by Leland Turner. Riding for Avalanche 9point 8, Turner turned in a 20-minute flat time overall. That mark included blazing times of 11:30 on the first stage and 08:29 on the second stage that were 46 and 23 seconds faster than his nearest competitor, respectively.

The Summit Mountain Challenge Series returns next on July 18 with the Pennsylvania Gulch Grind. For more information, visit MavSports.com/summit-mountain-challenge/