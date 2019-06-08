Results: Summit Mountain Challenge Frisco Roundup; Silverthorne’s Weimer posts fastest time

After a spring of wet conditions, it was perhaps only fitting the Rocky Mountain weather gods ordered up heavy rainfall in time for Wednesday’s season-opening event of the Summit Mountain Challenge mountain bike series, the Frisco Roundup. Due to the rain, all races, save some junior divisions, were postponed a day. Once Thursday came along, though, pristine early summer Summit County weather greeted more than 100 mountain bikers who returned to the Frisco Adventure Day Park Lodge.

In total, 26 divisions of more than 170 riders took to the trails at the Adventure Park and surrounding Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area on Wednesday and Thursday. In the end, the winner of the Expert Men 40-49 division, Jeremey Reimer of Silverthorne, rode to the fastest overall time on the two-lap course. The best women’s time on Thursday was earned by Veronika Hewitt of Dillon, who rode in the Expert + Singlespeed Women division.

The Summit Mountain Challenge is scheduled to return with the annual Gold Run Rush event on June 19 in the Wellington and Lincoln Park neighborhoods of Breckenridge. Until then, here are the podium-placers in each division from the Frisco Roundup:

Junior girls 10 & under

1. Haley Walsh 32:09, 2. Jacie Lundberg, 36:45, 3. Sophie Dinse, 37:26

Junior boys 10 & under

1. Nico Florio, 33:00, 2. Kiernan Clark, 33:0, 3. Jamsion Lee, 34:10

Junior girls 11-12

1. Merrick Neerhof, 30:04, 2. Fiona Florio, 34:02, 3. Anna Shingles, 34:23

Junior boys 11-12

1. William Bentley, 24:07, 2. Will Young, 27:09, 3. Mason Wescott, 27:55

Junior girls 13-15

1. Victoria Uglyar, 40:23, 2. Aisley Grohusky, 44:04, 3. Samantha Hessel, 45:23

Junior boys 13-15

1. Nicholas Konecny, 33:59, 2. Galen Grohusky 35:20, Ethan Nejame Zeiset, 39:13

Beginner women

1. Rachel Gerken, 48:16, 2. Amanda Bogner, 54:22, 3. Sara Skinner, 1:00:31

Beginner men

1. Dustin Nere, 42:04, 2. Ole Solverson, 48:44, 3. Nicholas Mendoza, 58:44

Junior Sport girls 16-18

1. Barrett Wagenseil, 2:19:33

Junior Expert girls 16-18

1. Cassidy Gillis, 1:35:15, 2. Ashley Stadjuhar, 1:36:43

Junior Expert boys 16-18

1. Finn Remias, 1:08:24, 2. Zach Footer, 1:12:24, 3. Caleb White , 1:15:01

Sport women

1. Heidi Gruber, 1:28:39, 2. Sasha Bilow, 1:29:25, 3. Olivia Andreozzi, 1:30:15

Open women 45+

1. Holly Thompson, 1:24:51, 2. Colleen Ihnken, 1:31:14, 3. Catherine Bywaters 1:33:10

Open men 60+

1. Kevin Malone, 1:24:18, 2. Thomas Carter, 1:30:41, 3. Dan Christianson, 1:34:21

Sport Men 19-34

1. Nolan Van Harte, 1:13:08, 2. Eric Willett, 1:20:39, 3. Duncan Koehn, 1:22:17

Sport Men 35-49

1. Scott Campbell, 1:12:07, 2. Joel White, 1:17:37, 3. Dillon Benbow, 1:18:29

Sport Men 50+

1. Sean Patrick Carver, 1:18:30, 2. Scott Giffin, 1:29:27, 3. Carlos Moni, 1:29:34

Clydesdale

1. Brent Mueller, 1:22:53, 2. Hugh Mackey 1:28:24, 3. Jason Dietz 1:38:27

Big Bike Open

1. William Harmala, 1:18:03, 2. Mike Olsen 1:29:17

Expert + Singlespeed Women

1. Veronika Hewitt, 1:20:42

Singlespeed Men

1. Mark Thompson, 1:18:02, 2. Scott Wescott, 1:18:50, 3. Battista Psenda, 1:20:04

Expert Men 50+

1. Kevin Minard, 1:12:14, 2. Brad Grohusky, 1:16:52, 3. Esteban Lipsher, 1:30:13

Expert Men 40-49

1. Jeremy Reimer, 1:03:27, 2. Jeff Cospolich, 1:11:35, 3. Andrew Berget, 1:12:25

Expert Men 19-39

1. Brandon Hanson, 1:04:03, 2. Max Wipperman, 1:08:06, 3. Colin Stingley, 1:10:12

Pro-Open Women

1. Natalie Raborn, 1:22:03

Pro-Open Men

1. Jarad Christianson, 1:04:47, 2. Camden Gillis, 1:06:49, 3. Andrew Carney, 1:10:19