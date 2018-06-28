Results: Summit Trail Running Series French Gulch 5K/8K

The Summit Trail Running Series returned to the B&B Trail in Breckenridge on Wednesday for its second event of the season, the French Gulch 5K and 8K.

It was the boy's short course 13-17 division that saw the largest turnout of any of the 25 short- and long-course race groups on Wednesday. At the top of the 20-man division, Will Travis won the group with a 5K time of 21 minutes and 59 seconds, a mark nearly a half-minute faster than second-place finisher Brennan Draper (22:25).

Travis' time was the fastest short-course traverse posted by any of the 102 racers who took to Wednesday's short course. It was a course that required racers to begin at the B&B Mine trailhead before turning onto Turk's Trail, then Reiling Dredge Trail before crossing French Gulch Road and continuing onto Minnie Mine Trail. The course then circled back for a finish at the B&B trailhead, covering a total of 3.43 miles with 459 feet of elevation gain.

On the women's side for the short course, the fastest time was posted by 50-59 age-group competitor Eva Hagen. Hagen's time of 24:15 was more than six minutes faster than her nearest 50-59 competitor. Overall, Hagen's short-course time of 24:15 topped the second-best overall female time, that of 18-29 age-group winner Laura Offerman (24:35) by 20 seconds.

Of the 58 runners who took to the long course, the fastest time was posted by male 18-29 age-group winner Ryan Robinson (36:21), who beat his nearest age-group competitor by more than a minute. On the women's side, the fastest time came from 18-29 age group-winner Kaci McCarstle, who completed the 5.34-mile long course on and around French Gulch Road in 39:44.

The next race in the series will be the Baker's Tank 4K and 9K on July 11. For more information about the series, go to BreckenridgeRecreation.com/programs/special-events-and-tournaments/summit-trail-running-series.