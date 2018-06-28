Results: Summit Trail Running Series French Gulch 5K/8K
June 28, 2018
Summit Trail Running Series
Race No. 2: French Gulch 5K/8K
Race Division
First-place finisher time
Female Short Course 10-12
Jade Allen 00:24:52
Female Short Course 13-17
Aspen Fulbright 00:27:33
Female Short Course 18-29
Lauren Offerman 00:24:35
Female Short Course 30-39
Kellyn Glynn 00:28:07
Female Short Course 40-49
Kim Benedict 00:28:54
Female Short Course 50-59
Eva Hagen 00:24:15
Female Short Course 60+
Sharon Crawford 00:45:34
Male Short Course 10-12
Matthew Edwards 00:24:29
Male Short Course 13-17
Will Travis 00:21:59
Male Short Course 18-29
Ross McMahon 00:23:08
Male Short Course 30-39
Dan Lee 00:31:20
Male Short Course 40-49
Stephan Nicolas 00:26:04
Male Short Course 50-59
Danny Gnojek 00:22:58
Male Short Course 60+
Elliott Henry 00:31:05
Female Long Course 18-29
Kaci McCarstle 00:39:44
Female Long Course 30-39
Jaime Falcon 00:44:27
Female Long Course 40-49
Julie Thebeau 00:50:07
Female Long Course 50-59
Emily Boyd 00:50:26
Male Long Course 13-17
Max Bonenberger 00:40:26
Male Long Course 18-29
Ryan Robinson 00:36:21
Male Long Course 30-39
Trevor P. Wagner 00:40:46
Male Long Course 40-49
Mark Martin-William 00:38:49
Male Long Course 50-59
David McCarstle 00:39:47
Male Long Course 60+
Glen Bakken 01:09:48
The Summit Trail Running Series returned to the B&B Trail in Breckenridge on Wednesday for its second event of the season, the French Gulch 5K and 8K.
It was the boy's short course 13-17 division that saw the largest turnout of any of the 25 short- and long-course race groups on Wednesday. At the top of the 20-man division, Will Travis won the group with a 5K time of 21 minutes and 59 seconds, a mark nearly a half-minute faster than second-place finisher Brennan Draper (22:25).
Travis' time was the fastest short-course traverse posted by any of the 102 racers who took to Wednesday's short course. It was a course that required racers to begin at the B&B Mine trailhead before turning onto Turk's Trail, then Reiling Dredge Trail before crossing French Gulch Road and continuing onto Minnie Mine Trail. The course then circled back for a finish at the B&B trailhead, covering a total of 3.43 miles with 459 feet of elevation gain.
On the women's side for the short course, the fastest time was posted by 50-59 age-group competitor Eva Hagen. Hagen's time of 24:15 was more than six minutes faster than her nearest 50-59 competitor. Overall, Hagen's short-course time of 24:15 topped the second-best overall female time, that of 18-29 age-group winner Laura Offerman (24:35) by 20 seconds.
Of the 58 runners who took to the long course, the fastest time was posted by male 18-29 age-group winner Ryan Robinson (36:21), who beat his nearest age-group competitor by more than a minute. On the women's side, the fastest time came from 18-29 age group-winner Kaci McCarstle, who completed the 5.34-mile long course on and around French Gulch Road in 39:44.
The next race in the series will be the Baker's Tank 4K and 9K on July 11. For more information about the series, go to BreckenridgeRecreation.com/programs/special-events-and-tournaments/summit-trail-running-series.
